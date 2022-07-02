11 times Princess Beatrice surprised us with her funky hat collection

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice loves an unorthodox hat moment and we are here for it. The 33-year-old isn’t afraid to experiment with her choices of headwear, meaning we’ve been spoiled with some epic hat moments across the years.

From Royal Ascot to royal weddings, the Queen’s stylistically adventurous granddaughter has captured widespread attention for her grandiose millinery moments. Keep scrolling to discover Princess Beatrice’s top eleven wackiest headgear pieces…

Princess Beatrice's wackiest hat moments

Grey Rose Hat

Princess Beatrice was all smiles at a garden party held at Buckingham Palace in May 2013 as she showcased an unmissable floral fascinator. The symmetric headpiece boasted a large grey-toned floral feature, sprouting netted petals and a rose-shaped structure.

Navy and Brown Feathered Fascinator

The mother-of-one arrived in the parade ring at Royal Ascot 2016 at Ascot Racecourse wowing fans with a blue fascinator with brown bird feather detailing.

Orange Fascinator

The royal presented the Ribblesdale Stakes trophy during day three of Royal Ascot in 2019, in one of her most vibrant hats to date. The tangerine-toned headpiece boasted a delicately curled orange peel feature, crafting one of Princess Beatrice’s best looks to date.

Red and Cream Floral Hat

A feminine floral construction was the hat of choice for the royal in 2012. Princess Beatrice arrived by carriage on Ladies Day of Royal Ascot wearing a rose pink, crimson and cream creation that took the form of a flower on the right side of her head.

Azure Disc Hat

The princess stepped out to attend Zara and Mike Tindall’s Edinburgh wedding back in July 2011, captivating audiences with her azure blue headpiece. Featuring a blue disc attachment and a floral lace head brace, the hat accentuated the royal’s rich auburn tones.

White Feathered Fascinator

A cascade of white feathered adorned Princess Beatrice’s royal head during the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2007. She travelled down The Mall in a horse-drawn carriage, stunning cheering crowds with her plumes o’ plenty aesthetic.

Butterfly Fascinator

Now this is a true showstopper. Princess Beatrice grabbed both headlines and attention across the country when she attended the wedding of Peter Phillips to Autumn Kelly at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle debuting her now-famous butterfly hat. Boasting orange, yellow, green and sky blue butterflies in mid-flutter, the hat is certainly the royal’s wackiest hat moment to date.

Nude Bow Fascinator

Another iconic moment, Princess Beatrice stepped out in this spellbinding bow hat during the Royal Wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in April 2011. The York sisters sparked widespread buzz with their stand-out looks – a moment that will be cemented in royal fashion history forever.

White Rose and Feather Fascinator

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice left St George’s Chapel by carriage following the annual Garter Service, surprising fans with their unexpected hats. Princess Beatrice smiled at crowds as she showed off an avant-garde headpiece, displaying wispy white feathers that intertwined with her highlighted locks.

Bunny Ears Bow Fascinator

The royal exuded bunny chic in this flirty yet sophisticated fascinator. The nude number was donned by the princess for the Easter Matins Service at St George's Chapel in 2011 and featured a rabbit-ear-shaped bow detail.

Blue Feathered Fascinator

Last but not least, the royal redhead opted for blue once again as she attended the same Easter service four years later. A plume of cornflower blue feathers sat atop the princess’ head and fluttered in the British springtime breeze.

