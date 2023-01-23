Robbie Williams' wife Ayda shares adorable wedding video with daughter Coco at $49.5m home

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's little girl Coco may only be four years old, but she has already got weddings on the brain.

Ayda left her Instagram followers in tears after sharing a video of Coco marrying her grandmother in a cute ceremony in their living room at their Holmby Hills home, thought to be worth a whopping $49.5million. "It's a big day, you're going to get married again," Ayda joked to her mother, who was dressed to the nines in a silver sequin wedding suit and a white veil.

WATCH: Ayda Field Williams' daughter Teddy serenades famous dad Robbie

Loading the player...

After Coco's elder sister Teddy, ten, helped their three-year-old brother Beau sprinkle pink petals down the mini aisle, Coco made her grand entrance in a white dress with a veil.

Gwen could be seen kneeling in front of Coco, saying they have a "special, special relationship" before they shared a sweet grandmother-granddaughter kiss.

READ NOW: Sarah Ferguson just recycled wedding guest dress for poignant appearance

Ayda and Robbie's daughter Coco had a cute home wedding with her nana Gwen

"Coco proposed to Nana Gwen because she loves her so much…naturally we had to make it official #grandmother #granddaughter #forever #toocute #weddingbells AWxx," Ayda captioned the video.

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts, with many stating the video made them emotional. "CRYINGGGGG," wrote one, and another similarly remarked: "Sat here crying at this. How lovely xx." A third commented: "Omg that is the cutest thing I think I have ever seen what a big heart she has."

Ayda even made a white wedding cake for the occasion

Perhaps Coco was taking inspiration from her parents Ayda and Robbie's wedding back in August 2010, which took place at their Los Angeles home.

They substituted the traditional bridesmaids for their eight dogs, and the 60 guests were told they were going to a James Bond-themed party until moments before the ceremony started.

The couple decorated their home with ring balloons

Ayda wore a snow-white Monique Lhuillier wedding gown, which her new husband Robbie said made her look "radiant."

"Ayda looked like the most beautiful girl in the world. The setting was so magical, and to be surrounded by family and close friends and then see Ayda appear looking so radiant was almost too much for me to take… I'm the happiest man alive."

DISCOVER: Youngest royal brides revealed: Princess Anne, Princess Kate and more ages

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.