Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's new living room at $49.5m home is so zen The family have made some big changes in their home life in 2022

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field has revealed a look inside the living room at their new family home – and it's already been given a stylish makeover.

The actress showcased the relaxing space as she enjoyed some downtime with her daughters Teddy and Coco on Wednesday, showing them relaxing on the sofa together. "Mommy and her girls chillin'," she captioned the photo.

The snap offered a rare peek inside their living room, which features light coloured walls, and a set of double doors that lead out to their garden and pool area. Robbie and Ayda have furnished the space with pale grey corner sofas and an upholstered ottoman table topped with a woven tray and coffee table books.

The décor is different to the original listing photos of the property prior to the family's move, suggesting they have already been busy redecorating since moving in.

Ayda Field revealed a look inside her new living room

The listing photos previously revealed that the living room was decorated in gold tones, with ornate gold framed mirrors hanging on the walls and matching floor-length curtains, so the room has already undergone a significant transformation.

Robbie and Ayda bought their new home in the exclusive Holmby Hills neighbourhood for $49.5million in June, after selling their houses in Wiltshire and Beverly Hills. The incredible property once belonged to Funny Girl actress Fanny Brice, and includes a main house and three separate guest houses, meaning there is more than enough space for the couple and their four young children.

The room appears to have already been decorated since the family moved in

Amenities include an outdoor pool and pool house with fitness centre, a tennis court, a chef's kitchen, library and formal dining room that is ideal for entertaining.

There are eight bathrooms in the main property, including a master suite with its own sitting area and fireplace, and separate his and hers bathrooms, including a salon hair station in one suite.

