Vanessa Hudgens is engaged to boyfriend Cole Tucker after two years together

Congratulations are in order for Vanessa Hudgens! The star is engaged to her boyfriend, Cole Tucker.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in November of 2020, when they were spotted out on a date in Los Angeles.

TMZ was the first to report the news, which People has confirmed, revealing that the pair got engaged at the end of 2022.

Cole, 26, is baseball player, a shortstop and outfield in the Colorado Rockies organization. He made his Major League Baseball debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019, playing with them until 2022.

The pair met on a Zoom meditation group call, and Vanessa revealed to Drew Barrymore that she was the one to make the first move.

She was previously in a relationship with Oscar-nominated Elvis star Austin Butler for nine years. The pair started dating in 2011 and broke up in early 2020, when Austin moved to Australia to film the Baz Luhrman biopic.

Cole was by Vanessa's side during the premiere of Tick, Tick, Boom, in which she stars next to Andrew Garfield

During a May 2021 episode of the Drew Barrymore, the singer recalled to the mornign show host: "I get on the Zoom, and I'm like, 'Who is that?'"

She explained: "I found him, and we started talking," adding: "If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move."

The pair never fail to gush about one another, and Vanessa's most recent Instagram post with him sees her smiling ear to ear as she and Cole dance in the middle of a party. "I'll stop the world and melt with you," she wrote in the caption, to which he replied in the comments section: "Always baby."

