Dianne Buswell's surprise hen party photo leaves fans asking questions

Strictly Come Dancing star, Dianne Buswell has been dating her YouTuber boyfriend, Joe Sugg, for four years and now the red-headed beauty has fans asking questions after sharing a surprise "hen party" photo.

Taking to her Instagram account, the professional dancer, 33, two snaps rocking a lacey veil and a waist-cinching, lingerie-inspired ivory top featuring a dramatic low V and adorned with silver diamantes.

Captioning the photo, the ballroom star penned: "Hen party vibes," alongside a string of wedding-themed emojis.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to rush in with questions and messages for the star. One fan wrote: "Wait did I miss the engagement?"

A second added: "Wait…did I miss something?" to which Dianne replied: "Yeah my hen night," alongside a laughing face emoji.

Despite the fact Dianne's bride-to-be look got the approval of her boyfriend Joe who liked the photo of his beloved, Dianne did clear up that the hen party ensemble was just a costume for one of her numbers on the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

Dianne and Joe have been spending even more time apart after celebrating Christmas separately whilst the dancer is heading up and down the country for the Strictly show.

However, she did reveal exclusively to HELLO! that things couldn't be better with her and her beau, and shared their exciting travel plans for this year. She said: "I would love to see a lot of the world this year. I'd really like to go with Joe to some places we've never been to before. I love travelling – I find it very relaxing."

The star also revealed that her doting boyfriend is one of the main reasons she wouldn't move back to Australia. She said: "I love the UK and how much of my work is there, and I love that Joe's there, and his family."

She explained: "Joe is a sucker for dancing in the house with me. He'll stand there and put his arms up – he loved the ballroom, that was his favourite – and so I just go into frame with him and he does a little waltz with me around the kitchen. It's really cute."

Joe and Dianne met on the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing where they partnered up. Shortly after the show finished the pair confirmed their relationship and have been together ever since.

