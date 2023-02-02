Queen Consort Camilla steps out in luxe gown from wedding dress designer – did you notice? The royal is a huge fan of this designer

When royal ladies entrust a designer with creating one of the most important frocks of their lives, their wedding dresses, they often return to them for more day-to-day outfits – take Queen Consort Camilla for example.

King Charles III's wife stepped out in a gorgeous gown from Anna Valentine on Tuesday night as she hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate British East and South-East Asian communities. For the occasion, Camilla looked gorgeous in a deep forest green frock that fell to her ankles and featured long sleeves and a luxe velvet material that was broken up by delicately swirled embellishments.

Camilla kept her look effortless with a Kiki McDonough topaz and diamond pendant necklace which retails for £2,300, and her Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet. She wore her blonde hair in delicate curls and highlighted her natural beauty with barely-there makeup.

The look may be familiar to royal fans since the Queen Consort rocked it back in 2022 with green palazzo trousers and emeralds for a reception at the British Museum to celebrate the British Asian Trust.

The Queen Consort looked stunning in an Anna Valentine blue dress

This is not the first time the royal has stepped out in Anna Valentine. In December 2022, she wore a similar velvet coat for King Charles' first annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September. She teamed the regal gown with sapphires that were loved by the late Queen, including a necklace and earrings that were given to her late mother-in-law, then-Princess Elizabeth, by her father King George VI as a wedding gift in 1947.

Some of her other memorable outfits from the designer include a blush pink dress for the Order of the Garter service in 2019 and a beautiful white tunic for an Elephant Family event in 2021.

Camilla was pictured in the gown with a tiara in 2022

Alongside Antonia Robinson, the designer was also responsible for the Queen Consort's two wedding dresses. On 9 April 2005, the London-based couturiers created a beautiful cream silk chiffon dress with a matching coat for Camilla and Charles' civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, and another unique grey silk coat dress with embroidered gold detailing for a service of blessing at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Not only did she break from the traditional white bridal gown, but she also ditched a tiara in favour of two hats. This may have been because the couple – who were both previously married – did not exchange vows in a church.

