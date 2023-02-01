Amy Robach and David Muir's relationship following 20/20 shake-up It is not yet known who will replace Amy on the popular ABC news show

Amy Robach officially left ABC on Friday, leaving behind her roles on Good Morning America, GMA3 and 20/20.

POPULAR: Predictions on who will be Amy Robach's replacement on 20/20 alongside David Muir?

The 49-year-old had a close relationship with her 20/20 co-star, David Muir, and it is not yet known who her replacement will be.

Amy and David's friendship will no doubt remain the same off air, although the World New Tonight anchor has yet to speak out on the star leaving 20/20.

VIDEO: Amy Robach enjoys the best surprise from David Muir

Loading the player...

The pair had worked on the program together since 2018, with Amy replacing Elizabeth Vargas at the time.

SEE: David Muir sparks huge reaction after sharing joyous family news

MORE: Inside David Muir's $7million home - complete with his own lake

David has said in the past that he hoped he and Amy were "able to break through that noise and give these people the voice they deserve," while hosting together.

The pair not only worked on 20/20 together, but Good Morning America too.

David regularly fills in on the popular morning news show, and back in 2021 he even took his long-running segment, American Strong, to GMA for a month.

David Muir with Amy Robach and Deborah Roberts - who is being tipped to replace Amy on 20/20

At the time, Amy wrote a message on social media which read: "A big welcome to @davidmuirabc to the @abcgma3 family - making his debut appearance today to kick off his inspiring and heartwarming #americastrong series on all @abcnews platforms!

MORE: David Muir shows support for Kelly Ripa's son in the best way

"I never miss David's incredible stories of ordinary Americans doing extraordinary work on @abcworldnewstonight."

David has filled in for Amy and T.J. Holmes on GMA3 too, having stepped in back in December shortly after they were taken off air.

David was good friends with not only Amy, but her estranged husband, Andrew Shue too.

Amy and David had been working together since 2018

While Amy and Andrew are yet to talk out in public about their split, T.J.'s estranged wife, Marliee Fiebig broke her silence over the star's extramarital affair via a statement through her lawyer to the Daily Mail last month, which spoke of the "disappointment" by her former husband's "lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity".

POPULAR: GMA3 stars' wedding photos: Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, more

LOOK: Amy Robach's estranged husband Andrew Shue is supported by sons in new family photo

Meanwhile, Amy's 20/20 replacement is expected to be announced in the near future, with many viewers hoping that Deborah Roberts will take the position, as a regular contributor on the show herself.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.