Loose Women's Carol McGiffin returns to secret wedding venue for special celebration

Carol McGiffin has begun her wedding anniversary celebrations with her husband Mark Cassidy by jetting off to Bangkok, where they secretly got married in 2018.

The Loose Women panellist was the picture of glamour in a black and white striped jumpsuit which she teamed with heeled white boots and a black cardigan with cropped sleeves. She added a crossbody bag to carry her essentials and shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of black sunglasses.

Mark, meanwhile, wore a coordinating outfit including a black shirt and white jeans. The couple, who got engaged in 2008, stood outside a gold sign for Shangri-La Hotel, which boasts two swimming pools, a 10,000 square-metre fitness centre and views of the Chao Phraya River.

"We made it back to Thailand after three years and very happy to say that, give or take a few masks, it’s as normal and as easy as it was. Bangkok is our favourite city in the world and we missed it so much but not enough to succumb to the BS that would have meant coming here before now. "It’s where we got married in 2018 and this picture marks the start of our five-year anniversary celebrations #Thailand #Bangkok @shangrilabkk #anniversary @cassola21," Carol wrote in the caption.

Carol's Loose Women co-star Ruth Langsford rushed to the comments section to share her congratulations, writing: "Happy Anniversary…..have a wonderful time love birds!" And she wasn't the only one – one follower added: "Have an amazing time, congratulations on your anniversary. Enjoy and make wonderful memories together," and another remarked: "Congratulations on your 5th wedding anniversary."

Carol and Mark are preparing to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary in Bangkok

The coronavirus outbreak likely prevented the couple from celebrating properly for several years, while Carol and Mark chose to host a joint celebration for their anniversary and Mark's 40th birthday in the Maldives last year – who can forget their loved-up holiday snaps?

Carol – who was previously married to Chris Evans – shared the first photos of her wedding ceremony on Loose Women, revealing she opted for a laid-back outfit including black and white striped trousers and a white blouse with a denim jacket layered over the top.

The couple got married secretly in Thailand back in 2018

They then celebrated with a romantic dinner on the river, which may have been at the same hotel where they are currently staying. On their wedding night, Mark changed into a blue shirt and cream trousers, while Carol looked elegant in a pink maxi dress and denim jacket as they soaked up the view from their table.

On the subject of renewing her vows in the future, she told The Sun: "I don’t know why people do that. It’s so ridiculous."

"We didn't really do it properly," she confessed, adding that none of their friends and family witnessed the ceremony. "We never would have done it otherwise."

