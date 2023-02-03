Jennifer Garner shares photo of stunning engagement ring - but it's not what you think Jennifer has been dating John Miller on and off since 2018

Jennifer Garner had fans doing a double take on Friday when she delivered an update on social media - and you should see the ring!

The Yes Day actress took to her stories to delight in announcing her friend's engagement, but at first glance, it could have been hers.

Jennifer posted a photo of an elegant hand, sporting a pink diamond engagement ring and wrote: "This makes me SO HAPPY @realmerrindungey @thekevinryder," and she added a red heart emoji.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner sparks engagement rumors with new diamond ring

Loading the player...

When it comes to the mom-of-three's love life, she keeps it under wraps. Jennifer was married to Ben Affleck and shares three children with him. But she's been dating her boyfriend, John Miller, since 2018.

They're rarely seen together in public but recently they were photographed on a romantic stroll in Santa Barbara. John was also pictured chatting to his girlfriend's ex-husband as they shared an animated laugh.

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's relationship with David Muir following 20/20 shakeup and affair with T.J. Holmes

POPULAR: Kelly Ripa's son's beach photo confuses fans as famous mom weighs in

Earlier this year, Jennifer and Ben reunited with one another, along with the Batman actor's wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer admitted the engagement news made her very happy - even if it wasn't her own

The trio were joined by J-Lo's child Emme, 14, and Ben and Jennifer's daughter Violet, 17, and Samuel, ten, to watch 14-year-old Seraphina - the former couple's middle child - star in a musical event at a performance hall in Santa Monica, California.

Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in the summer of 2022, one year after rekindling their romance.

READ: Jennifer Lopez's fourth Vegas wedding with Ben Affleck was worlds apart from ex-husbands – details

The couple have been given the full support of Jennifer, and it sounds like she and J-Lo have a close bond.

Jennifer shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Chatting about the 13 Going on 30 actress in an interview with Vogue last year, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker said: "[She is] an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.