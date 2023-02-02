The Repair Shop's Will Kirk chokes up during heartbreaking repair reveal The woodwork expert was visibly moved

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk held back tears in the latest episode of the beloved heirloom-fixing show on Wednesday night.

The woodwork expert welcomed Sue Nunn into the barn and was tasked with repairing her late husband's fishing tackle box. Sue hoped that her son Ian would feel inspired to take up fishing again following the transformation - something he felt he had been unable to do since his father's death.

WATCH: Will Kirk becomes choked up during repair reveal

Will, who is known for his incredible restoration skills, soon got to work on the treasured item and upon Sue and Ian's return to the barn, he unveiled the restored box and became choked up.

Stunned by the repair, Ian said: "Wow, that's amazing. You are a master. You must have worked so hard on this," prompting Will to appear visibly moved.

"I remember him buying it. He bought it on the Friday and the first thing we did on Saturday morning was go fishing," added Ian.

Sue was also astonished, saying: "He would just be so chuffed that his loving box is still here. The one thing to me that just sticks out and symbolises him."

Will was visibly moved by Sue and Ian's reaction to the repair

Ian added: "I haven't been fishing since he died but now it makes me want to go fishing again."

Will was overjoyed at the impact of his transformation, telling Ian: "If it can inspire you to go back to where your dad fished and where you spent lots of time with your dad, then I'm pleased that we could help."

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the emotional moment, with one person writing: "@W_K_Restoration just watched the reveal of the sailing yacht. I was so touched by your emotion. Love that you care so much," while another added: "Well that's me in bits."

Sue and Ian were delighted by Will's work

A third person commented: "The @TheRepairShop is such a beautiful program.. people need to wake up to the sorry truth that these trades and skills are dying."

