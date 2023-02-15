Meghan Markle and ex-husband Trevor's private beach wedding could be a festival Prince Harry's wife chose a very different bridal outfit

From her two wedding dresses to her unconventional lemon cake, details of the Duchess of Sussex's nuptials with Prince Harry in May 2018 are well-known – unlike her first nuptials with her ex-husband.

Former Suits actress Meghan married Trevor Engelson on a private beach in Jamaica in 2011 with celebrations spanning a whopping four days. Keep scrolling to see her engagement ring, rare photos of her strapless bridal gown, the reason they divorced, and more…

Who is Meghan Markle's ex-husband?

Trevor Engelson is an American actor and producer. He was born in New York but is based in Los Angeles. His most renowned film credits include Remember Me, starring Robert Pattinson.

Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson on their wedding day

How did Meghan Markle meet Trevor Engelson?

The pair met in 2004 and dated for six years before getting engaged in 2010. While details of Trevor's proposal haven't been revealed, take a look at how Prince Harry and other royals popped the question.

Following their wedding, Meghan was spotted on the red carpet with her sparkling diamond engagement and wedding rings. The former featured a cushion-cut diamond in a grand cathedral setting and a thin platinum band with pave diamonds.

Where was Meghan Markle's first wedding?

The former couple exchanged vows at the Jamaica Inn resort in Ocho Rios

Meghan and Trevor got married in Jamaica, with a beachfront ceremony at the luxurious Jamaica Inn resort in Ocho Rios. The five-star hotel offers couples the perfect spot to exchange vows on a manicured lawn overlooking the Caribbean Sea.

The couple reportedly chose to celebrate with 107 family and friends over four days.

When was Meghan Markle's first wedding?

Meghan and Trevor tied the knot on 10 September 2011, when Meghan was 30 and Trevor was 35.

When did Meghan Markle get divorced?

Meghan and Trevor's marriage was dissolved in a no-fault divorce in 2013, after citing "irreconcilable differences".

Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson one month after getting married

Why did Meghan Markle get divorced?

It is believed that Meghan's role on Suits came between her and Trevor, as she was required to film in Toronto, while Trevor worked in Los Angeles. The divorce was finalised in August 2013.

According to an excerpt from Andrew Morton's biography of Meghan, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, "A wealthy entrepreneur friend claimed the marriage ended so abruptly that Meghan sent her wedding and engagement rings back to Trevor by registered post. Another confirmed that the decision to end the marriage was made by Meghan and that it had come 'totally out of the blue'."

Trevor went on to marry Tracey Kurland in 2019, while the Duchess tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018 and has since welcomed son Archie Harrison and daughter Lilibet Diana.

