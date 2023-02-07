Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding cake designer shares romantic photos

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will likely be spending Valentine's Day at their Montecito home where they live with their two children Archie and Lilibet – but could they be turning to their wedding cake maker for their celebrations?

For their wedding in 2018, the royal couple chose Claire Ptak of Violet Cakes to create their unconventional wedding cake, which was a surprise departure from the traditional fruit cake. The spring-themed confection included three separate lemon and elderflower cakes made using 200 Amalfi lemons and ten bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial.

If you've admired the white buttercream-covered cakes since then, Valentine's Day could be the perfect opportunity to satisfy your cravings. Just like the Prince and Princess of Wales' cake designer, Fiona Cairns, Claire has announced that she has created a wide variety of romantic baked goods to suit everyone's taste this holiday, from rich Black Forest gateau to light and fluffy Victoria sponge.

"Show your lover some love this Valentine’s Day with victoria sponge hearts, rose meringue lemon squares, Black Forest gateau for two and honey-brown butter madeleines," she wrote next to a series of mouth-watering photos.

Claire Ptak has released some mouth-watering cakes ahead of Valentine's Day

This was quickly followed by more snaps of pink and red-themed treats. "Valentine's rose bergamot lemon squares and victoria sponge hearts. Just for you and baby-boo," Claire added. Yum!

Her followers were clearly impressed with the perfectly-presented cakes, as several commented: "Oooooo I’ll be in first thing in the morning on V day," and: "Forwarding this onto my husband as a hint."

Claire Ptak of Violet Cakes was responsible for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding cake

Others were admiring the cakes from a distance. "You need to open a shop in America! Specifically, Northern California," wrote one fan, and a second remarked: "Will you deliver to Arizona?"

While Claire may be an American baker, her shop Violet Cakes is based in East London meaning Harry and Meghan will likely have to wait until their next UK visit to get their cake fix or try to recreate some of her recipes from home using her cookbook.

Harry and Meghan chose a non-traditional lemon and elderflower cake

Speaking with Town and Country Magazine about the couple's "very unique" royal wedding cake, Claire said: "I think the hardest part was that there was so much talk about us before it happened, so you’re like, 'Oh God. I have to do it now. I have to deliver it, and it better be good.'

"So that was the scary part. We just put our heads down and really focused on the job. I just wanted to deliver the best possible cake." See more impressive royal wedding cakes here.

