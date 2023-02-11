Goldie Hawn's reaction to daughter Kate Hudson's 'impulsive' marriage revealed The Glass Onion actress was married to Chris Robinson

Kate Hudson was just 21 years old when she married her now ex-husband, Chris Robinson after a whirlwind romance.

The How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days star opened up about the former couple's "complicated" relationship and dropped a huge hint about how her famous mom, Goldie Hawn reacted to the news of their impending wedding after Kate returned from a trip to NYC where she met Chris and declared: "I'm marrying this guy".

WATCH: Kate Hudson's family video has fans asking the same question

"I just like jump in the deep end of everything I do," the mom-of-three told her longtime best friends Erin and Sara Foster on their You're Doing Fine... Just Keep Going podcast.

Despite Kate's closest friends and family thinking she was "crazy" to want to "get married and be monogamous" at such a young age, Kate admitted she was "madly in love".

She explained: "People thought it was impulsive. But it was more like I was just like, 'You know what? I'm just going to dive right into this. I'm not gonna second guess it. I'm in love with him.

"I'm not gonna pretend like, 'Oh, we should wait.' I'm madly in love and I want to marry him and so I just didn't think twice."

Kate and Chis were 'madly in love'

She added: "And I'm kind of still like that except with a little more wisdom under my belt."

Speaking of their time together, Kate credited Chris for teaching her "what it felt like to be unconditionally loved".

"He completely opened that floodgate for me… forever," she said. "No matter how complicated the relationship got at one point, the most important for me was meeting him and him allowing me to understand what that felt like."

Kate raises her three kids with her fiance Danny

She added: "We worshipped each other. We were so in love."

During their seven-year marriage, Kate and Chris welcomed their son, Ryder, 19. The actress is now engaged to Danny Fujikawa and together they share their daughter, Rani Rose, four. Kate also shares son Bingham, 11, with ex-fiance Matt Bellamy.

