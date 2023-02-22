Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's rocky marriage amid daughter Sami's drama The World is Not Enough star Denise Richards did not have an amicable split from Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen at the time

Denise Richards is happily married to husband Aaron Phypers, but between 2002 and 2006, she was married to Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen.

The pair even welcomed two daughters, Sami and Lola, but it was while Denise was pregnant with their second daughter, Lola, that things went south in their relationship. According to E, back in 2006 court papers showed that Denise filed for divorce from Charlie due to his infidelity, addictions to drugs and gambling and even threats to harm or kill The World Is Not Enough actress.

At the time, the actress said in a statement: "I am disappointed that the situation has deteriorated to the point that it has become necessary to seek the assistance of the court. However, my primary concern is and always has been the welfare of the children and this action today was taken to ensure their safety as well as mine."

Charlie retorted with his own statement, decrying Denise's as an "immature and transparent smear campaign."

Judges sided with Denise, granting her primary custody of their two children, and Charlie was given a 300 feet restraining order against them, unless on supervised visits.

Denise and Charlie married in 2002 before divorcing in 2006

Reflecting on her divorce last year on the Divorced Not Dead podcast, Denise explained: "The behind-the-scenes stuff was way worse than what was out there it's very funny because a lot of people think on the outside, things are great."

She added: "I said to myself, would I want my daughters to be married to this man? No offense to him, but it's true. I think he would take that — he would understand what I'm saying. That's when I was like, 'Well, why am I accepting this?'"

Denise and Charlie first met in 2000 while filming Good Advice, but they didn't become an item until 2001 when she guest-starred on Spin City, in which Charlie played Charlie Crawford. The pair got engaged on Boxing Day 2001 before marrying the year after.

Denise and Sami have recently been having their ups and downs

But despite a volatile divorce, the pair have since patched things up, and the restraining order has been dropped and Charlie can able to see his children whenever.

The arrangement hit the headlines in 2021 when Sami, then aged 17, left Denise's family home saying she felt "trapped" and dubbing it a "hell house."

The teenager has since reconciled with her mom, and the pair even had a twinning moment recently in dazzling green gowns as Denise marked her 52nd birthday.

