Who is Goldie Hawn's ex-husband Bill Hudson married to? Bill is the biological father of Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver Hudson

Goldie Hawn has been with Kurt Russell for almost four decades and will soon celebrate their 40th year together.

However, before Kurt, Goldie was married to The Hudson Brothers singer, Bill Hudson, and together they had Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, who went on to become actors just like their mom. Following the couple's divorce in 1980 after four years together, Bill went on to remarry. But who is his wife now?

Who is Bill Hudson married to?

Bill has two famous ex-wives but his current relationship status is unknown, although he is believed to be unmarried following his divorce from his second wife, Cindy Williams.

Who is Bill Hudson's ex-wife, Cindy Williams?

Bill and Cindy split in 2000

Bill was married to the late Happy Days and Laverne & Shirley star Cindy Williams from 1982 to 2000. Cindy sadly passed away at the age of 75 on January 25.

Her children Zak and Emily Hudson released a statement to the Associated Press which read: "The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed. Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved."

The actress was in Los Angeles and passed away after a brief illness.

How long was Bill Hudson married to Goldie Hawn?

Goldie and Bill were married just four years

Before Cindy, Bill was married to Goldie for four years from 1976 to 1980, after which he filed for divorce and soon after left the family.

Bill and Goldie do not appear to have ended their marriage on amicable terms, and she once credited him as being one of the reasons she and Kurt have not tied the knot. During a 2016 interview on Loose Women, Goldie revealed why she wouldn't remarry after Bill, she said: "We've been married before and it didn't work so why do it again?"

Bill has also been critical of Goldie and in 2011 he shared some harsh words about her in an interview with The Daily Mail, calling her "manipulative, cruel and selfish".

Does Bill Hudson have children?

Bill's kids, Kate and Oliver, were raised by Kurt Russell

Bill has four children, two from each marriage. He welcomed Kate and Oliver Hudson with Goldie, although his relationship with them was strained for a long time after his separation from the Overboard actress.

Bill is also the father of Zak and Emily from his marriage to Cindy.

