Alison Hammond breaks silence about engagement reports live on-air - watch

This Morning's Friday instalment kicked off with regular presenter Dermot O'Leary congratulating his co-host Alison Hammond on her reported engagement.

Just days after her partner Ben Hawkins' father Colin told MailOnline the couple were engaged, Dermot addressed the news live on-air. "Congratulations are in order! Alison, I can't believe you didn't tell us you're getting married," he began as wedding bells began playing in the background.

Turning to Alison, Dermot jokingly added: "I read it in the paper. I think I might have leaked it to the paper!"

Breaking her silence on the matter, Alison clarified: "Cut the music! It's fake news babes. I'm not engaged, I'm so sorry I'm not engaged!"

The This Morning star opened up about the rumours with Dermot O'Leary

She continued by stating that she would not hide any exciting relationship news from the public, and she would be proudly showing off her engagement ring. "I told you, if I was ever to get engaged or get married I would be the first person to tell you! I'd put it all over the gram and TikTok. You know what I'm like – I'd do a reel, there'd be a ring."

Alison and Ben are thought to have begun dating after she employed him to help with gardening at her Birmingham home where she lives with her son Aidan.

Alison explained that she would be wearing an engagement ring, but there was none on her finger at the BAFTAs

They had kept their relationship very private for around two years until his father commented on their alleged marriage plans.

"I do know they have both proposed to one another but there are no rings that I know of," Colin said, before claiming that he didn't expect to be invited to any future intimate wedding they plan.

"What I do know is that when it happens none of us will know about it because it'll be done in private. That much they have told me," he said. "I know they will get it together and I won't be there to see it but it will be a very proud day for me. I will be Alison's father-in-law and that'll be lovely."

