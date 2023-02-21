Alison Hammond to elope following secret engagement with gardener Ben? The This Morning star may get married without friends and family

Alison Hammond, 48, has kept her relationship with Ben Hawkins private for over two years, and her engagement and future marriage are no exceptions.

Ben's father Colin Hawkins confirmed that the couple are engaged, so how did the This Morning star keep the news so quiet? Alison not only makes appearances on our TV screens every week, but she was also hosting a segment backstage at the BAFTAs on 19 February.

You'd think with all those cameras on her, someone would have spotted a rock on her left hand. In fact, Colin explained that's exactly how the happy couple have kept their engagement private.

When he was asked if marriage was on the cards for his son, Colin told the MailOnline: "I do know they have both proposed to one another but there are no rings that I know of."

Alison was not wearing an engagement ring at the BAFTAs on 19 February

Perhaps they are waiting to go ring shopping together, so Alison can pick out her dream rock. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled!

Colin went on to admit: "I love Alison to bits," but the couple's desire to stay away from the spotlight means they may even elope and exchange vows without their friends and family present.

"What I do know is that when it happens none of us will know about it because it'll be done in private. That much they have told me," he said. "I know they will get it together and I won't be there to see it but it will be a very proud day for me. I will be Alison's father-in-law and that'll be lovely."

The This Morning star shares son Aiden with her ex Noureddine Boufaied

Alison and Ben are thought to have begun dating after she employed him to help with gardening at her Birmingham home where she lives with her son Aiden. She later said that he was "starstruck" after meeting her, and she sweetly admitted: "He makes my heart sing."

She made a rare comment about her relationship to The Sun: "A year and a half I've been with him, and no one knew! He loves me to bits. He absolutely worships me and massages my feet every single day. What more do you want?!"

The mother-of-one was previously in a relationship with Noureddine Boufaied, the father of her son.

