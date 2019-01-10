12 best wedding planning apps for savvy brides

With venue queries, guest list debates and budget dilemmas, planning a wedding is no easy task, but there are several handy apps available to help streamline the process.

From creating beautiful Pinterest boards to having all of your décor ideas in one place to tracking your budget effortlessly with Mint, these are your life-saving wedding planning apps. You can thank us later!

Pinterest

Where better to seek inspiration for every element of your wedding day than Pinterest? You can create boards dedicated to everything from your dream wedding dress to beautiful flowers and decorations that will fit your theme.

Pinterest is a great place to start if you're looking for inspiration

Prepare to spend hours scrolling through the millions of images, but your perfectly-curated boards will be ideal for showing suppliers exactly what you want and to help refine your vision for the day.

Pantone Studio

One of the factors you'll want to consider early on in your wedding planning is your colour scheme, and Pantone Studio can help you do just that. You can build a colour palette of up to five shades to see how they work together. Better still, you can take a photo of an item you like, such as a bridesmaid's dress, and see if it matches your theme, as the app will find the exact shade.

WARNING: Don't fall into these 3 huge wedding stationery money traps

Evernote

Not strictly a wedding planning app, Evernote is a great way to keep track of your never-ending To Do lists, notes and supplier details all in one place. You can also sync across devices, so the plans and inspiration you saved on your laptop can easily be accessed while you're out and about.

Minted

If you're after beautiful invites or save-the-dates but don't have an illustrator, then peruse Minted's collection, which covers everything from pretty florals to classic lines and foil presses. Simply play around with the templates which are designed by independent artists from more than 100 countries, and you can even print everything at home.

Brides and grooms have plenty of apps at hand to help with wedding planning

Hitched

Featuring the UK's best wedding venues and suppliers, the Hitched app puts planning in the palm of your hand. There is a section to manage your guest list and tick off your to-dos – plus the forums are great to get top advice from fellow brides!

Etsy

From invitations to decorations and more, you'll find it all on Etsy. Download the app to find inspiration and do some wedding shopping wherever you are.

Mint

Weddings are expensive, with the average nuptials in the UK costing £30,355, according to a 2018 survey by Bridebook. Keep track of your spending and create a budget using Mint, a free money manager and financial tracker app that brings together all of your bank accounts, credit cards and bills in one place.

Bridebook

The app that does it all is Bridebook. Want to plan your guest list, manage your budget or find out what you should be doing and when? Make an account, put in your wedding date, and this clever app will help do it all for you. You can even find local suppliers and contact them via the app.

Appy Couple

Tech-savvy couples will love this app, which can be used to create your own personalised wedding website to be used by both you and your guests. As well as sharing all the information about your big day, you can also manage your guest list, send invitations, collect RSVP and even collect your guests’ pictures after your wedding on this clever site.

Top Table Planner

Make your table planning easier by taking it online

If you’ve reached the dreaded table-planning stage, Top Table Planner will be your new best friend. This free and easy to use app and website allows you to add tables, manage your guest list and keep revising your seating plan until you’re happy with who’s sitting where. Once it’s all finished, you can print out a seating plan and send a PDF to your venue to produce a definitive list of attendees and meal choices.

Joy

When it comes to wedding planning, there’s pretty much nothing you can’t do with Joy. This free app not only helps you to manage your wedding schedule, guest list and send invitations, it can also be used as your very own private social network with wedding party and guest profiles, so people can connect and get to know each other before your big day. You won’t want to delete it once the wedding is over either, as guests can share their photos and memories, leaving you with a virtual wedding album you’ll love looking back on for years to come.

WedPics

WedPics is the number one photo and video-sharing app, and for good reason. Via this free app, you’ll be able to see all the photos taken by your wedding party and guests, with unlimited downloads and the chance to order prints of your favourite photos to treasure forever.

READ NEXT: How to perfect your wedding invitation wording

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.