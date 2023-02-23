Royals' rarely-seen something blue: From Zara Tindall's pedicure to Meghan Markle's heels Meghan Markle and Autumn Phillips also had some pops of colour

Not even royal brides such as Meghan Markle and Zara Tindall forget the age-old tradition of 'something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.'

Despite the royals traditionally having very neutral wedding colour schemes, from their bridal white wedding dresses to their bridesmaid gowns and their flowers, many have found ways to sneak a little splash of colour into their nuptials – and not just any colour, blue! But have you ever actually spotted a very obvious sapphire, aqua or navy hue in a royal wedding photo?

Take a look at the hidden 'something blue' at Princess Eugenie, Kate Middleton and more royal weddings…

Zara Tindall

Royals rarely wear coloured nail polish, especially on their wedding days. Normally, we can expect to see a paired-back nude hue, which is exactly what Zara wore on her hands, but her pedicure was much more rebellious.

During an interview with The Sunday Times following her nuptials, she showed off her electric blue pedicure while wearing a pair of dressed-down Havaiana flip-flops. "I got married with them this colour," she confessed. "It was my 'something blue.'"

Princess Anne's daughter managed to get away with her bold toenails as they were hidden by her Jimmy Choo bridal shoes and the long skirt of her Stewart Parvin gown.

Autumn Phillips

Peter Phillips' ex-wife Autumn wore a gorgeous gown by British designer Sassi Holford which acted as her 'something blue'.

She told HELLO!: "Something blue was stitched into the dress, which of course was new, like the perfect necklace and matching earrings Pete gave me."

Princess Eugenie

When Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in 2018, she chose a more visible splash of colour. A handful of blue thistle flowers were nestled in her bouquet, alongside lily of the valley, white spray roses, trailing iris and ivy.

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex sentimentally had part of the dress from her first date with Prince Harry sewn into her Clare Waight Kelley for Givenchy gown. In the ITV documentary Queen of the World, Meghan viewed her wedding dress and veil for the first time since her big day and said: "Beautiful. Somewhere in here, there's a piece of… did you see it?

"The piece of blue fabric that's stitched inside? It was my 'something blue.' It's fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date."

She also wore Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana's aquamarine ring and satin Aquazzura shoes with a blue sole for her evening reception.

Princess Kate

Similarly, the Princess of Wales had Sarah Burton sew a blue ribbon into the interior of her Alexander McQueen lace wedding dress, so it was sadly hidden from the public.

