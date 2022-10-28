Alison Hammond discusses marriage and babies with 'starstruck' secret partner The This Morning star has previously been engaged twice

Alison Hammond has kept her relationship secret for several years, but marriage and children could apparently be on the cards.

The This Morning star made a rare comment about her "someone special" as she took to the red carpet ahead of The Ethnicity Awards on Thursday. The glam TV star, who was dressed in a black embellished gown to accept her Host of the Year award, told the MailOnline that she hasn't ruled out getting engaged again.

"There is someone special, and if he wants to pop the question, he can pop away," she said. Despite saying she is "so proud" of her achievements, she said: "I still don't think I've made it".

She explained: "But it's good though, isn't it? Because you just want to keep going, and it depends what I see as having made it. Maybe I see it as being married, but I'm not married yet, so maybe I haven't made it yet."

The TV star opened up about her love life at The Ethnicity Awards

Alison kept her love life very private until her co-star Dermot O'Leary let slip that she was in a relationship. She later told Lorraine the reason for her silence on the matter. "You don’t want to put pressure on anything do you?" she said. "Well all I’m going to say, I’m not going to say we’re in love and everything. All I’m going to say is he makes my heart sing and I feel content.

"He enriches my life in ways I’ve never had before."

Alison also recently revealed she felt an instant connection while her partner was "starstruck" when they first met. During an appearance on the Saving Grace podcast in October, she joked: "I'm in a relationship. You want to know how I got him? I just said, 'Babes, do you reckon you could handle this juice?' And he said, 'Yeah, I'm all over it.'"

Alison shares son Aiden with her ex Noureddine Boufaied

She continued: "You've got to be confident, haven't you? When you see someone, and you think that is my person, you've got to go for it, you can't let that person go." When asked if it was love at first sight, she replied: "A little bit. I don't think it was love at first sight on their part. I think they were a little bit starstruck."

And her advice for maintaining relationships? "Just treat them like they're the first person you've ever loved. Handle their heart with care, even when you're angry, just be careful of their heart. Protect it like it's your heart, don't be nasty in the heat of the moment, just wait."

Alison was previously married to Noureddine Boufaied, who is the father to her son Aiden, but they got divorced in 2014. She then got engaged to Jamie Savage but they split in 2017.

On the subject of her son getting a girlfriend and having children in the future, Alison revealed she can't wait to have babies in her life again. "I would like another child, and I'd be happy to look after it. He could have the baby, go about and do what you've got to do and I'll look after it," she joked.

