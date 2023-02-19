Has Alison Hammond's secret boyfriend moved into her Birmingham home?

Alison Hammond, 48, delights viewers on This Morning each Friday and now she's stepped up to host the star-studded BAFTAs, but when the cameras are off, what about Alison's humble home life?

The star lives with her son Aidan in a beautiful home in Birmingham, but many fans have been wondering if she has moved her secret boyfriend in. Here's everything we know about Alison's home set-up…

Alison's Birmingham home is a reasonable size, as she has showcased it many times online, but it's unclear if there would be enough room for herself, Aidan, Jason, the dog as well as her mystery man. He is yet to appear on any of her social media channels but we're keeping an eagle eye and perhaps he will appear for one of her hot tub parties next year.

The presenter lives in Birmingham

Alison has managed to keep her relationship on the downlow for over a year. Speaking to The Sun, the star said: "A year and a half I've been with him, and no one knew! He loves me to bits. He absolutely worships me and massages my feet every single day. What more do you want?!"

The mother-of-one was previously in a relationship with Noureddine Boufaied, the father of her son.

Alison lives with her teenage son

In 2014, she got engaged to her boyfriend Jamie Savage who she met through a dating site, but the relationship wasn't to last, and the pair split in 2017. In 2020, Alison was also briefly involved with Ben Kusi who she met on Celebs Go Dating.

