Vanessa Feltz and fiancé Ben have delayed wedding for 16 years – real reason

Vanessa Feltz got engaged to her fiancé Ben Ofoedu back in 2006, but the pair are still yet to marry 16 years later – so what's stopping them from saying 'I do'?

The This Morning star, 59, and the singer, 49, are said to have met through Boyzone star Keith Duffy. Ben popped the question in December 2006 with Vanessa telling The Express: "There were dark red roses strewn all over the white linen bed and when I turned around, he had dropped to one knee and was holding an engagement ring."

However, she has since revealed that the couple already feel as though they are married and may never walk down the aisle.

When the Loose Women ladies quizzed Ben about his marriage plans with Vanessa, he said: "I think we'll be making an announcement very, very soon. That's an exclusive for Loose Women."

Vanessa revealed they already feel married

He added that they could have been planning their nuptials over the Christmas period in 2020. Speaking of Boyz On Block, he said: "Hopefully the boys are gonna come and sing Stay Another Day, which if we do it near Christmas... who knows... wait until January."

But Vanessa later shut down the marriage rumours, saying she had no knowledge of the plans! "I don’t know what he was thinking of, I really don’t," she told The Express.

"I wouldn’t get your hat out now or get too excited. Maybe there’s a secret he hasn’t told me, I don’t know.

The This Morning star showed off her engagement ring from Ben

"I wouldn’t rule it out forever, but I wouldn’t say it’s imminent either," Vanessa continued. "We really do [feel married], certainly after that lockdown - just the two of us together."

The BBC Radio 2 host has also admitted that she is reluctant to marry again following her relationship with Michael Kurer which ended with his infidelity.

The former couple were married from 1985 to 2000 and share daughters Allegra and Saskia. Opening up about the heartbreaking end to their relationship, she said on This Morning: "My husband had left and I had no idea why. I just didn’t understand what was going on at all and then I had a call from a journalist and the message was left on the answerphone.

"I walked into the kitchen with my two little girls, played the answerphone message and the message was, 'We are aware that your husband is having an affair, please call me back'."

