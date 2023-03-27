Why Reese Witherspoon's split from husband Jim Toth is extra heartbreaking The actress and the talent manager have split after 11 years of marriage

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth confirmed they are getting divorced last week, which came at a very difficult time for the former couple.

The Legally Blonde actress and the talent agent – who share son Tennessee – got married in March 2011, which means the news of their split was announced just days before they celebrated their twelfth wedding anniversary and Reese's birthday.

Reese took to Instagram to share a statement which read: "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter."

The pair first began dating in 2010 and got engaged in December of that year, before tying the knot in a low-key ceremony at the actress' Californian ranch on 26 March 2011.

The bride – who was previously married to Ryan Phillippe, with whom she shares children Ava and Deacon – said 'I do' in an unconventional blush-hued custom-designed Monique Lhuillier dress, which featured a Chantilly lace corset bodice, a pink sash and a tulle A-line skirt.

Ava Phillippe marked her mother's birthday on 22 March

She later changed into a white silk mini dress from the same designer for the evening reception.

Her kids, who were 11 and seven at the time, acted as maid of honour and ringbearer, but Reese and Jim chose not to have any bridesmaids or groomsmen. Speaking of Reese's children, one guest told HELLO!: "They were super excited to be a part of their mum's day."

Ava has penned a message of support to her mom amid the news of her divorce from Jim. Next to a photo of her lookalike mother enjoying a cocktail at brunch, she wrote: "Happy happy birthday to this legendary lady I'm lucky enough to call my mama! She is truly a force of nature.

"While I endlessly inspired by her and so proud of all she's accomplished, what I admire most is the way she moves through the world a curious, considerate, gracious, and loving person.

"With each year, I find even more reasons to love her, and I am thrilled to celebrate another year of her bright light in my life! Love you always."

