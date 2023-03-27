Watch: Lady Amelia Spencer's fairytale wedding video looks like a movie Princess Diana's niece shared her South African wedding exclusively with HELLO!

The setting South African sun, mountaintop views and a Versace wedding dress are a recipe for a picture-perfect wedding – and that's exactly what Lady Amelia Spencer, 30, and her husband Greg Mallett, 33, enjoyed on 21 March.

The couple, who began dating as teenagers, got married at Quoin Rock Manor House in the winelands of South Africa’s Western Cape, almost three years after Greg proposed at the Clouds Wine & Guest Estate in Stellenbosch with an oval diamond ring.

The daughter of Charles Spencer and Victoria Lockwood and the fitness and nutrition coach shared their wedding exclusively with HELLO! magazine. From the newlyweds exchanging romantic vows to Amelia's proud 19-year-old brother Samuel walking her down the aisle and her twin sister Eliza's breathtaking maid of honour satin slip dress, watch the video by Ian Badenhorst for a glimpse inside their movie-worthy wedding…

"It was genuinely the best day of our lives. It was better than I ever imagined," said Amelia, the niece of Diana, Princess of Wales.

"I’ve been waiting 14 years to see Amelia walk down the aisle. To be married is a dream come true," added Greg.

Amelia looked radiant in a custom Atelier Versace wedding dress which she described as "the most beautiful dress I’ve ever seen."

Princess Diana's niece and the fitness and nutrition coach shared their wedding with HELLO! magazine

It was crafted, over the course of two and a half months, from custom silk rebrodé lace and featured a two-and-a-half-metre train, Swarovski crystals, a hand-embroidered neckline and structured shoulders, with intricate flower patterns running throughout. She paired it with an elegant five-metre-long veil made out of fine silk tulle and Jimmy Choo shoes.

"I'm the luckiest girl in the world," Lady Amelia told HELLO!. "It’s honestly the most beautiful dress I’ve ever seen. It’s been the happiest experience working with Versace. Every single member of their team were like angels."

Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallett exchanged vows at sunset at Quoin Rock Manor House in South Africa. Photo: Ayeh.k Photography and Mischa Durrant Photography

Amelia's choice of designer would surely have pleased her late aunt Princess Diana, a close friend of Gianni Versace and a wearer of his designs. "I think she would be very proud to see me on my wedding day," said Amelia, who was only five years old when Diana passed away in 1997.

"I know the Versace family also absolutely love Diana, so there’s a very special connection that we have."

