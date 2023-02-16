Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth's relationship timeline The Morning Show star and her talent agent husband have been together since 2010

Reese Witherspoon is world-renowned for her roles in dramas, limited series and romantic comedies.

But away from the silver and small screens, the actress shares a far more relaxed personal life out of the spotlight with her husband Jim Toth and her three children in their secluded $15.9 million home. Get an insight into her family life with Jim and her children in the video below.

Although the couple are very private, they do provide rare updates such as the video above about their idyllic life together, and Reese has also opened up about her relationship with her husband in interviews. Join HELLO! as we explore Reese and Jim's romantic journey.

Who is Reese Witherspoon's partner Jim Toth?

Reese and Jim together in 2020

The Legally Blonde star's husband Jim Toth is an actor, producer and talent agent from Aliquippa, Pennsylvania.

The book club host has been with her husband for 13 years, and the two couldn't be happier. Speaking about finding love with Jim, Reese told Elle magazine in 2011: "It's an exciting feeling. [Somebody saying,] 'You're The One,'" she told the magazine.

"And it's a surprise. You know… [I'm] surprised somebody wants to be with [me] because, boy, I’ve got a lot of quirks and wrinkles.”

How did Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth meet?

Jim and the A-list actress met during a party in January 2010, when the 52-year-old rescued her from an unwelcome drunken encounter. Speaking with Elle magazine in 2012, the actress set the scene.

Reese and Jim have known each other for 13 years

"It happened out of the blue," she said. "This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me. He was like, [slurring, scowling, pointing finger in her face] 'You don't know me.' And I was like, 'Yeah, I know. I don't know you!'"

According to Reese, the drunk man was a friend of Jim's, so he came over to intervene: "Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend. He's just broken up with someone,'" Reese continued. "Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That's just kind of who he is, a really good person," she gushed.

The incident obviously made a really good impression on Reese, who was later spotted on a dinner date with the Hollywood agent a month later. Then, less than a year after they first met, the couple announced their engagement in December 2010.

The actress and talent agent at a Lakers game following their engagement

Reese spoke about her joy at finding love again as a single parent to Marie Claire in 2011. "I feel a great sense of relief and an incredible amount of support from my husband…" she explained.

"Somebody close to me once said, 'Oh, no man will ever accept your children.' And I just thought it was the most horrifying thing someone has ever said to me in my entire life. I was determined to find somebody who would make that not true. And I got lucky. I did. I got very lucky, and he's wonderful. And so wonderful with the children. I'm very blessed."

How long has Reese Witherspoon been married to Jim Toth?

Reese and Jim have been married for almost 12 years. The couple tied the knot at the Libbey Ranch in Ojai Valley, California in March, 2011. Their wedding was covered by HELLO! at the time, offering exclusive photos from the big day.

Reece shared this wedding throwback photo on their tenth anniversary

Reese wore a custom-made blush-pink Monique Lhuillier dress for her wedding, before switching to a silk mini-dress for the evening reception. The ceremony was a private one attended by just the pair's closest friends and family.

Witnesses to their joyous ceremony included Reese's two children from her first marriage to Ryan Phillippe as well as fellow Hollywood stars Renee Zellweger, Salma Hayek, Sean Penn and Scarlett Johansson.

Several of the A-list guests invited were clients of Jim, including Matthew McConaughey, Robert Downey Jr. and Toby Maguire.

Reese and Jim with famous friends Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves

The actress and her talent agent husband announced their engagement via US Weekly in December 2010.

How many husbands has Reese Witherspoon had?

The Morning Show actress has been married twice. Reese was married to her first husband, Ryan Phillippe, from 1999 to 2008, when their divorce was finalized. In 2009, she opened up to Elle magazine about her divorce, describing it as "very humiliating and very isolating".

However, she continued: "But, by the way, if it's not painful, maybe it wasn't the right decision to marry to begin with. Those are the appropriate emotions. When people get in your face and say, 'This will pass,' you think, 'Are they crazy? I'm never gonna feel any better than I feel right this minute and nothing's ever gonna make sense again…

Reese and Ryan were together for eight years

"You see a lot of people play this blame game. Blame, blame, blame… And it's a really easy thing to do, and I'm certainly guilty of it," she admitted. "[You have to] look at yourself and go, 'What part of this do I need to own? Which part of this is my responsibility?' And that's the painful work that you have to go through to hopefully get some real life knowledge out of it."

Ryan and Reese officially split in 2007, and the actress dated Love & Other Drugs star Jake Gyllenhaal between the years 2007 to 2009. Meanwhile, she maintained a good relationship with Ryan, which has continued since her remarriage to Jim. Most recently, Ryan and Reese reunited to celebrate their son's homeschool graduation in June 2022.

Does Reese Witherspoon have any children?

Yes, Reese has three children. The Oscar-winning actress shares two children with her ex-husband Ryan: Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19. She also has one son with Jim, ten-year-old Tennessee.

Reese shared these pics of her family at Christmas on Instagram

Ava looks almost identical to her famous mother, as was shown in a recent family portrait which she posed for along with her grandmother, Betty. Meanwhile, Deacon is the spitting image of his father Ryan!

Despite being an award-winning actress, Reese also takes her role of mom very seriously and she previously told Glamour magazine that her children are always on her mind.

The Hollywood couple are proud parents

"I don't think there's been an hour of my life since Ava was born that I don't think of my kids," she said. "I call it my CNN ticker tape: Is Ava OK? Yes. Is Deacon OK? Yes. Is Tennessee OK? Yes. Back to Ava."

Reese and Jim's relationship is yet another great example of a successfully blended family. After her marriage to Jim, Reese's first husband Ryan told the New York Daily News: "I'm very happy for both Reese and Jim… I wish nothing but the best for the mother of my children."

