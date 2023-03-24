Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth confirm divorce after 12 years of marriage The couple tied the knot in March 2011

Reese Witherspoon has revealed she is divorcing her husband Jim Toth after almost 12 years of marriage. The actress took to Instagram to share a statement, which read: "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter."

Reese and Jim married in 2011

"These matters are never easy and are extremely personal," the statement concluded. "We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our privacy at this time."

The couple tied the knot at the Libbey Ranch in Ojai Valley, California in March, 2011. Their wedding was covered by HELLO! at the time, offering exclusive photos from the big day.

Reese wore a custom-made blush-pink Monique Lhuillier dress for her wedding, before switching to a silk mini-dress for the evening reception. The ceremony was a private one attended by just the pair's closest friends and family.

Witnesses to their ceremony included Reese's two children, Ava and Deacon, from her first marriage to Ryan Phillippe, as well as fellow Hollywood stars Renee Zellweger, Salma Hayek, Sean Penn and Scarlett Johansson.

The pair wed in 2011

Jim and the A-list actress met during a party in January 2010, when the 52-year-old rescued her from an unwelcome drunken encounter.

Speaking with Elle magazine in 2012, the actress admitted "It happened out of the blue".

"This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me," she shared. According to Reese, the drunk man was a friend of Jim's, so he came over to intervene: "Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend. He's just broken up with someone.' Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That's just kind of who he is, a really good person."

Jim and Reese welcomed their son, Tennessee, on September 27, 2012.

Reese with Ava, Tennessee, Jim and Deacon in 2022

Reese was married to her first husband, Ryan Phillippe, from 1999 to 2008, when their divorce was finalized.

The Oscar-winning actress shares two children with her ex-husband Ryan: Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19.

Ava looks almost identical to her famous mother, as was shown in a recent family portrait which she posed for along with her grandmother, Betty. Meanwhile, Deacon is the spitting image of his father Ryan.

