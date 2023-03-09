Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon's 4,200-acre estate wedding and 'rough' divorce The country singer admitted she won't get married again

Kelly Clarkson recently announced her former mother-in-law Reba McEntire is set to become a Mega Mentor on The Voice, where she works as a judge, one year after her divorce from the country music star's stepson Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly and Brandon got engaged in 2012 and tied the knot the following year. After welcoming children River, eight, and Remington, six, they announced their split in June 2020, and Kelly later described their divorce as a "rough couple of years." If you're in love with Kelly's picturesque wedding photos, look back at more gorgeous celeb weddings in the video below...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings of all time

Loading the player...

From their riverside wedding photos to the reason they got divorced and why Kelly will never get married again, we've rounded up everything we know about their relationship.

When did Kelly Clarkson marry Brandon Blackstock?

Kelly announced her engagement in December 2012 by showing off her beautiful yellow Johnathon Arndt diamond ring. "I'm engaged!" the American Idol winner told her Twitter followers. "I wanted y'all to know! Happiest night of my life last night! I'm so lucky and am with the greatest man ever."

Brandon proposed with a Johnathon Arndt diamond ring

The singer and the talent manager got married in Tennessee in October 2013, after changing their wedding plans from a big party to an intimate celebration with Brandon's two children, Savannah and Seth.

"I'm officially Mrs. Blackstock," Kelly announced alongside three beautiful wedding pictures. "We got married yesterday at Blackberry Farms in TN, the most beautiful place ever!".

Blackberry Farm is a luxury hotel and resort set on a 4,200-acre estate in the Great Smoky Mountains, and it offered the perfect backdrop for their wedding day with the couple posing barefoot as they kissed on a rock in the middle of the river.

What wedding dress did Kelly Clarkson wear?

Kelly rocked a Temperley London bridal gown for her Tennessee wedding

Kelly was a beautiful bride in a Temperley London wedding gown that featured a plunging neckline, lace overlay, long sleeves and a train.

READ NOW: Queen Rania is a golden goddess in rarely-seen second wedding dress

Her blonde hair was styled into a curled updo with a pretty headband, and she held a bouquet of sunflowers and Bluebonnets, the official flower of her home state, Texas.

Why did Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock divorce?

After seven years of marriage, Kelly filed for divorce in 2020 citing "irreconcilable differences." The former couple's divorce was finalized in March 2022, but they continue to co-parent their children.

"The kids were with me and with their dad," she said when asked about her summer activities in 2022. "It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation so we were both in Montana," she added.

The former couple are co-parenting their children River and Remington

"It felt kind of the first time, like, I think my kids felt a little more centered as well, so it was nice."

Kelly candidly confessed that their split has been "rough," as she explained: "It's obviously been a rough couple of years, so it was really important to me to shut down for a minute."

Their divorce settlement stated Kelly must pay $115,000 each month in spousal support until January 2024. Brandon also receives $45,601 a month in child support, even though the singer has primary custody of their two children.

Kelly also remains close to her ex's family, with Reba stating: "You know, I love them both. Brandon’s my stepson, Kelly’s my good friend… I am pulling for both of them. I hope they’re happy and healthy and pull through this.

"I pray everyone gives them the encouragement they can because they need it right now, both of them do. I love the both of them with all my heart."

While chatting to Kaley Cuoco on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly admitted that she is open to finding love again but has no plans to walk down the aisle. "I will never get married again. Not because I don't believe in love, I think love is beautiful and it's not that, I just did not… that didn't suit me in my life," she explained.

DISCOVER: How Avril Lavigne's black gothic wedding dress was worlds apart from her first wedding

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.