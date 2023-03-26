Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe pays heartfelt tribute to famous mom The Hollywood star announced her split from Jim Toth on Friday

Reese Witherspoon is being supported by her family following following the news of her separation from husband-of-11-years, Jim Toth.

The Hollywood star's daughter, Ava Phillippe, 23, has a particularly close bond with her famous mom, and just before the split was announced, she paid a heartfelt tribute to the actress on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Ava - who often shares glimpses into her personal life online - shared a photo of her lookalike mom enjoying a cocktail at brunch while out at a restaurant, alongside an emotive and heartfelt message.

It read: "Happy happy birthday to this legendary lady I'm lucky enough to call my mama! She is truly a force of nature.

"While I endlessly inspired by her and so proud of all she's accomplished, what I admire most is the way she moves through the world a curious, considerate, gracious, and loving person.

"With each year, I find even more reasons to love her, and I am thrilled to celebrate another year of her bright light in my life! Love you always."

Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe paid a heartfelt tribute to her famous mom

Reese was incredibly touched by her daughter's sweet words, and replied: "How did I get so lucky to have a daughter like you?" Other comments included: "What a beautiful tribute for an amazing mom," and "Such lovely words. Happy birthday Reese!"

The message was written just before Reese and Tim announced to the world that they were separating.

The statement was released on Reese's Instagram page and was made just two days before their 12th wedding anniversary.

It read: "We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

Reese and Jim Toth announced their separation on Friday

Reese turned the comments off of her post, but over 800k followers showed their support for the award-winning actress by liking the message.

The pair are parents to son Tennessee, ten, while Jim has been stepfather to Ava, and her 19-year-old brother Deacon, for over a decade. Reese shares her oldest two children with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

