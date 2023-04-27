I'm a Celebrity star Fatima Whitbread's puff-sleeve wedding dress belongs in Bridgerton

Fatima Whitbread, 62, isn't afraid to channel sports fashion, whether she's rocking shorts for her javelin competitions, getting in full camo on Celebrity SAS or, most recently, donning the classic red uniform on I'm a Celebrity. But the world record-maker swapped her sports aesthetic for a very feminine wedding dress when she married Andrew Norman, who was eighteen years her senior, in 1997.

Andy was previously married to Gerd Marsh, with whom he shared two children Stephen and Kirsti, from 1967 to 1986. Fatima went public with her relationship with her late husband, who passed away in 2007 from a heart attack, after her professional career had ended due to a shoulder injury.

The A Question of Sport star and the former policeman announced their engagement in 1992 and got married five years later. Fatima was pictured emerging from St John The Evangelist Church in Copthorne, West Sussex in a puff-sleeve bridal gown which featured a V-neck, a corset Regency-style bodice, and long sleeves with a sheer lace panel.

She accessorised with an embroidered veil and a floral hair accessory fasted into her curled bob, finishing off her bridal look with a large bouquet of white flowers.

© Getty Fatima Whitbread married Andrew Norman in 1997

As he smiled for photos next to his new wife, athletics promoter Andrew wore a grey tie with a jazzy tie boasting a red and yellow pattern. They went on to welcome a son called Ryan one year after their wedding.

However, they reportedly experienced relationship struggles which resulted in Fatima announcing their separation in 2005. They divorced in 2006, one year before Andrew died suddenly aged 64.

Fatima is returning to I'm a Celeb alongside Helen Flanagan, Carol Vorderman, Amir Khan and more

The mum-of-one has remained fairly private about her home life, but she made a rare comment about her love life in 2012, telling the Mail: "My son’s now 14 and he’s got a lot more interests now he doesn’t need mum as much so yeah it would be nice to meet someone and go on a few dates, I think I deserve that now."

