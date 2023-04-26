T4's Rick Edwards' bus stop proposal six weeks after meeting wife Emer

Celebrities often pull out all the stops when proposing to their loved one, but T4 star Rick Edwards revealed he ditched a big romantic gesture for a much more meaningful engagement.

During an appearance on the Dish podcast, BBC Radio 5 Live star Rick explained that he popped the question just six weeks after meeting his wife Emer Kenny back in 2013. "We were a comedy show," former EastEnders actress Emer told Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, and Rick added: "Our mutual friend was doing standup."

WATCH: Inside more celebrity engagements - with incredible rings

Emer said: "I sort of knew that he knew my friend and I was there setting my friend up with one of the comedians. I was on my own… and Rick walked in. I'd never met him before, but I have no idea why I did this, but I just went like this. A peace sign."

Her funny gesture worked, as she continued: "He just sort of walked across the room towards me and sat down next to me. He said, 'Hello, who are you?'"

After the show ended, they were left at the bus stop together, and Emer joked that Rick was "playing it cool" as he was busy reading his emails. Rick quipped: "I'm a busy guy, a lot of important stuff to get through. Listen, I know how to charm a lady. You gotta show them that you are important."

© Getty Emer Kenny was spotted with a diamond engagement ring after Rick proposed

Things turned romantic when they met again at a bowling party and caught the same bus home. "There's a lot of buses in our relationship," Emer said.

"We were sort of approaching my stop and I gave you, what I think it's a very romantic ultimatum, which was you can either get out and kiss me or stay on the bus," Rick said.

Needless to say, she got off the bus, and just six weeks later Rick popped the question at the same bus stop! "It was weird when we were standing there waiting because you were like, 'Why are we here? What are we doing?' And a bus pulled up and I was like, I'm gonna wait for them to go," he explained.

"And then he got down on one knee," Emer said, admitting that she knew immediately he was about to propose.

Despite their whirlwind engagement, the couple took the time to plan their dream wedding as they got married in Kew Gardens in 2016. Emer looked beautiful in a strapless wedding dress with a sweetheart neckline, a front split and a long train, which she teamed with a long veil fastened into her updo.

Rick also looked dapper in a grey three-piece suit as he held a glass of champagne in the sunny snap.

DISCOVER: Grace star John Simm's wife Kate's corset wedding dress belongs in a Disney movie

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.