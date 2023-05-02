James Corden's wife Julia looks like a blushing bride in show-stealing Met Gala gown

James Corden, 44, has recently concluded his role as a host of The Late Late Show after eight years, but he wasted no time stepping out for a date night with his wife Julia Carey, 46, at the Met Gala.

The couple have been married since 2012, but TV producer Julia served up more bridal inspiration at the 2023 event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 2023. Tying in with the opening of the Costume Institute's 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' exhibition, Julia stepped out in a silver gown with a strapless sweetheart neckline and a sheer material covered with swirled embellishments – the perfect showstopper for glamorous brides looking for a more unusual wedding dress.

© Getty James Corden and Julia Carey enjoyed a date night at the 2023 Met Gala

A leg split at the back allowed her to show off her silver strappy heels, while she fastened her blonde hair into a sleek bun to keep all eyes on her dress.

It was worlds apart from the gown Julia wore to marry The Late Late Show host James 11 years ago. The couple got engaged on Christmas Day back in 2010 and tied the knot at Babington House in Somerset in September 2012 in front of celebrity guests such as Jimmy Carr, Dominic Cooper and Matt Smith.

The mother-of-three, who had given birth to their first child Max the year before their nuptials, looked radiant in a lace wedding gown by Monique Lhuillier with long sheer sleeves, an A-line skirt and a V back.

© Scott Kirkland/REX/Shutterstock James Corden recently concluded his time as host on The Late Late Show

Once again, Julia tied her hair into a low bun with a side fringe framing her face and a long veil fastened into the back.

James kept it classic in a black suit and a white shirt, but he chose a bold pale blue jacket for his latest outing with his wife.

While the couple have not shared many wedding photos, James did open up about his evening reception when Matt Smith appeared on his show.

WATCH: James Corden opens upabout home-schooling his kids in lockdown

Speaking about his drunken antics, Matt explained: "I've got a scar on my chin where I fell up the stairs. I fell in a fire [place] – twice! It wasn't alight, thank God; I am a fire hazard," he revealed.

"I danced with Kylie Minogue, which was glorious. And then your dad put me in a car," he added, before revealing he stopped the Mercedes at the side of the building to rejoin the party.

NOW READ: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrated by McGraw family, Jennifer Garner and more as they mark 35th wedding anniversary

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.