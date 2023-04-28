Helen Flanagan's daughter Matilda is an adorable bridesmaid in rare wedding photo

Helen Flanagan has shared a couple of very rare wedding photos on Instagram, including one of her daughter Matilda who was the most adorable bridesmaid.

The I'm a Celebrity South Africa star got engaged to Scott Sinclair in 2018 after he popped the question in front of the iconic castle at Disneyland. During their four-year engagement, Helen got stuck into wedding planning, including trying on wedding dresses at Edinburgh boutique Kavelle Couture.

© Instagram Helen Flanagan looked stunning in an embellished wedding dress

During her visit, which took place shortly after her youngest daughter Delilah was born, she modelled an embellished gown featuring long sheer sleeves, floral embroidery, a tulle train and a V-neck. Helen added a pearl-studded veil and wore her dark hair tied back in a whimsical bun style as she kissed her baby daughter, who looked adorable in a pink tulle concoction.

Pastel pink was clearly Helen and Scott's colour scheme since her other daughter Matilda also sported a matching bridesmaid dress in the same hue. It featured a white pearl-encrusted top with a bow around the waist and a full, Princess-worthy tulle skirt. Taking after her glam mum, the little girl accessorised with a veil of her own complete with an embellished trim – how cute!

© Instagram Helen Flanagan's daughter Matilda looked cute in a pink and white tulle dress

"I think I recognise this beauty is it @kavellecouture?" asked one follower, and the boutique confirmed the location, replying: "[You're] right! Such a lovey day with @hjgflanagan and the kids."

A second penned: "Oh Helen you look divine and so does your daughter xx," while a third remarked: "What a beautiful dress you’d [chosen], blessings to you and your wee ones."

Helen shared the photos to mark International Women's Day back in March, eight months after she had announced her split from Scott. The Coronation Street actress and the football player called time on their 13-year relationship in July 2022.

Although the specific reasons for their split have not been made public, it was reported that their relationship was put under strain due to Scott's career and not spending much time together.

The mother-of-three, who also shares two-year-old son Charlie with Scott, said that she was single in November 2022 and it has since been reported that she's enjoying dating after signing up for the exclusive dating app, Raya.

