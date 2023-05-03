Princess Kate's wedding cake maker announces exciting news ahead of King Charles' coronation

Shortly after the Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary, their wedding cake maker announced some exciting coronation-themed news.

For their royal wedding on 29 April 2011, Prince William and Princess Kate turned to Fiona Cairns for their eight-tier iced fruit cake, which was finished with intricate white icing and decorated with up to 900 delicate sugar-paste flowers The baker recently took to Instagram to share a photo of crown-shaped cookies sprayed with luxe gold paint, and iced cupcakes decorated with delicate bunting in the British red, white and blue colourways. "The Coronation is nearly here!" she captioned the photos.

"Thousands of tiny intricate golden crowns, union jacks and bunting - all handcrafted as always to adorn our ever-popular fairy cakes. All in preparation for the big Coronation Weekend!

"However you will be celebrating the bank holidays, we hope it involves a few of our iconic Fiona Cairns cakes." So why not celebrate King Charles' milestone event with some royal-approved confections?

Perhaps William and Kate would even stock up their cupboard with some of the treats for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis since they reportedly described their wedding cake as "beyond their expectations."

What has Fiona Cairns said about William and Kate's wedding cake?

HELLO! previously spoke to Fiona at the launch of Quintessentially Weddings' new Atelier back in 2013, who revealed some surprising details about the epic royal wedding cake.

"The whole cake was — not just the cake, but the wedding — was Kate's idea. It was all her idea. She's a very creative person and that's why it was so special. A lot of people thought the royal wedding was a very grand affair but it was also very personal," Fiona shared.

Lifting the lid on Kate and William's thoughts on the actual day of their wedding, the baker said: "I had a phone call from the Queen's pastry chef saying that the cake was beyond William and Kate's expectations.

"So it was then, and only then, that we drank the champagne and breathed a sigh of relief. No matter what anyone else said or thought mattered."

What food will be served at the coronation?

Buckingham Palace has declared the 'Coronation Quiche' as the official dish of King Charles III's coronation, with the royals' personally-chosen recipe featuring spinach, broad beans, cheese and tarragon. "Introducing… Coronation Quiche!" their Majesties penned on their official Instagram page, sharing a detailed video of palace pastry chefs whipping up the lunchtime delight.

Meanwhile, the Queen Consort's son Tom Parker Bowles, whom she shares with her first husband Andrew, revealed the two ingredients that are likely to be banned from the royal menu.

On The News Agents podcast, he told hosts Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel the food the 75-year-old would not like served at the coronation includes: "Chilli, garlic. I think that garlic can make your breath smell somewhat so I think just for purely social reasons you wouldn't have garlic."

He added: "She doesn't like chilli. She doesn't like massive spice. And I think if you're walking around, and I do not speak from experience on this, but you're walking around and meeting lots of people… I think you have to be a little bit careful not to get the tummy too excited."

