Zara Tindall rebelled in bold red wedding guest dress at royal elopement

Zara Tindall defies rules in bold red wedding guest dress at royal elopement
Zara Tindall in a red coat© Shutterstock

The royal attended her mother Princess Anne's second wedding in 1992

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Zara Tindall (nee Phillips) was one of the few guests invited to her mother Princess Anne's second wedding to Sir Timothy Laurence in December 1992.

Anne had split from Zara's father Captain Mark Phillips in 1989 and they officially divorced months before she eloped to Scotland, where the church allowed divorcees to remarry.

Princess Anne went against bridal tradition for her second wedding in 1992© Shutterstock
Zara Tindall wrapped up warm for her mother's second wedding in 1992

Many aspects of the royal wedding could be considered unconventional, from Princess Anne's black bridal accessories to the minimal photos documenting the event. One rare picture offers an insight into Zara's unique appearance compared to the other attendees.

As well as being the only child in the photo, she was also the only one wearing a multicoloured outfit. While the late Queen Elizabeth II wore a colour-block teal coat dress and the Queen Mother modelled a similar blue coat, Zara wore a midi black dress with a cropped red jacket over the top. 

Other royal ladies wrapped up from the cool weather in skin-coloured tights, but Anne's young daughter chose a more wintery black option, finishing her look with black shoes.

Her blonde hair had been swept back into a ponytail with no traditional hat, fascinator or even headband – which are often expected at royal weddings.

Princess Anne's first wedding

The Princess Royal's first wedding dress was designed by Maureen Baker© Shutterstock
The Princess Royal's first wedding dress was designed by Maureen Baker

The late Queen Elizabeth II's daughter, then 22, married Captain Mark Phillips, then 25, at Westminster Abbey in London. She looked stunning in a Tudor-style wedding dress designed by Maureen Baker at Susan Small with statement sleeves and the £5 million Queen Mary Fringe Tiara.

After welcoming Peter, born in 1977, and Zara, born in 1981, the former couple announced their separation in August 1989 and divorced in 1992.

Princess Anne's elopement

Sir Timothy Laurence and Princess Anne driving away from their wedding© EPA
Timothy and Anne walked down the aisle in Scotland in 1992

Princess Anne announced her relationship with Sir Timothy with a low-key appearance at the Royal Caledonian Ball in May 1992.

Seven months later, they tied the knot in front of 30 people at Crathie Kirk church in Aberdeenshire. At the time, the Church of England forbade members of the church to remarry after divorce during the lifetime of their former spouse. 

Defiant Princess Anne bent the rules by jetting to Scotland to marry her love in an unroyal mini dress.

