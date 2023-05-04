Why King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have had 'intense' relationship since first meeting

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's love story began back in 1970 when they met at a polo match aged 23, and there is supposedly a special reason their relationship has been "intense" from the first moment they locked eyes.

After the King-to-be was called away on naval duties overseas, their romance fizzled out and Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973 while Charles found love with Princess Diana and tied the knot in 1981. Despite some controversy about their relationship during Charles' first marriage, which ended in 1996, the couple proved their unwavering bond and went on to tie the knot in 2005. They won back public opinion as hard-working royals, even occasionally sharing glimpses of their feelings for one another during public displays of affection.

Now, Camilla is set to stand by her husband as he is crowned King at the coronation on Saturday 6 May. So why was King Charles and Camilla’s marriage quite literally written in the stars? According to a study by horoscope experts and Psychic World, the royals topped the list as the most compatible couples based on their star signs, with Scorpio and Cancer winning a total of 94 per cent compatibility.

"Charles and Camilla connected very quickly after meeting, as Scorpios and Cancers often do. With two of the horoscope's most intense signs, King Charles’ passionate Scorpio Sun complements the powerful emotion and intuitiveness of the Cancer in both Camilla and Diana," the experts explained.

© Getty Prince Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had a civil ceremony in April 2005

They went on to reveal that they complement one another, with Camilla's positivity and patience helping to balance out Charles' "hard front."

"Being a Scorpio gives Charles strong willpower, capable of facing life's difficulties, and Cancers are very patient, attributes that are very much needed by the King and Queen Consort of the UK. Charles' Scorpion reluctance to open up, and put on a hard front, is perfectly balanced by Camilla’s Cancerian ability to light up a room with positive energy.

"Their water sign sensibilities flow in harmony and are attracted to each other by fate. Scorpio and Cancer understand each other so well, they can have a whole conversation without a word," they continued.

© Getty Images Charles and Diana were not suited, according to the research

Despite the fact that Charles' first wife Diana was also a Cancerian, the experts said their personality traits "contrasted greatly" and they were not well suited.

"Whilst Cancers and Scorpios are kindred spirits, King Charles is also a Leo rising which gives him a strong mind and sense of direction, and this contrasted greatly with Diana’s rising sign of Sagittarius. It was Diana’s free-spirited nature and ability to take risks that didn’t quite blend with Charles’ less flexible Scorpio traits - creating a struggle between tradition and modernity."

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate were the second most compatible couple

Charles' son Prince William came second with a reported 83 per cent compatibility score with his wife Princess Kate. "The Cancer and Capricorn sit exactly opposite each other on the zodiac wheel, with opposing traits to match.

"Whilst the signs are opposing, the water and earth elements are a celestial pearing of great determination and mutual respect," they reported, pointing out that "reserved" and "sensitive" William is attracted to Kate's "confident yet down-to-earth spirit."

© Getty Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip reportedly only had a compatibility score of 33 per cent

They were followed by Leo Princess Beatrice and Scorpio Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Pisces Prince Edward and Aquarius Duchess Sophie, while the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip surprisingly ranked at the bottom with a compatibility score of just 33 per cent.

Just like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who also scored just 35 per cent on the compatibility chart, this doesn't mean the royals did not have a strong relationship – just look at their seven-decade-long love story for poof.

