Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra announces shock divorce weeks after birth of first child

Just months after celebrating her first wedding anniversary, Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has announced her divorce from Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Bin Mana Al Maktoum.

Instead of an official announcement from the royal family, Mahra was the first to release the news via Instagram. The post read: "Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I Divorce You. Take care. Your ex-wife."

Many wondered whether the royal's Instagram account had been hacked, but the post has not been removed and the comments section probing her on the split has been turned off. HELLO! has reached out to the palace for comment.

The mother-of-one's decision to repeat the phrase three times may have been symbolic of the Islamic tradition in which both the bride and groom must say "qabool hai" (or "I accept") three times each to agree to the terms of the marriage. This ensures there is no room for error when it comes to their commitment.

Since the shock announcement, the royal has also removed all social media posts of Sheikh Mana, keeping her photos solely to updates about her philanthropic projects and her baby daughter.

Lavish wedding

The former couple announced their engagement in March 2023 through the Arabian Royal Agency. "On Wednesday evening, it was announced the engagement of HH Sheikha Mahra, the daughter of HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Bin Mana Al Maktoum.

"Congratulations to the beautiful couple," the agency announced on social media.

They confirmed the news with a poem by Sheikh Mana’s father Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Bin Mana Al Maktoum.

"There were joys on God’s day, books were written, and congratulations were exchanged from every home. Everyone is blessed with joy, and our night is as bright as day from the good news on the day of 'Mana.' From the daughters of the wind and along the fringe is a 'Mahra' in which there is fondness and estrangement.

"It’s with these sweet poetic words, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Bin Mana Al Maktoum announced the news of the Katb Ketab of his son, Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, to Her Highness Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum," the poem read.

Sheikha Mahra, who is the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, married Sheikh Mana in a traditional Islamic marriage ceremony, Katb Al-Kitab, on 28 May 2023, before hosting a lavish wedding reception in Dubai the following month.

One of the few remaining reminders of her relationship on Instagram is a handful of solo or family photos from her big day. She posed in an off-the-shoulder bridal gown by Dubai-based designer Ezra Couture featuring an embellished bodice, sheer caped sleeves and a statement train with a delicate geometric design.

Her long brunette hair had been styled into cascading curls with the top section secured in a half-updo finished with a sparkly veil. A diamond necklace and matching earrings by Chopard completed Sheikha Mahra's regal outfit.

The bride posed alongside her glamorous Greek mother, Zoe Grigorakos, who looked striking in a pleated gown in a shimmering blush colour. The Grecian-style gown included a belted waist and one-shouldered neckline, while Sheikha Mahra's lookalike mother wore her tumbling curls in a similar style.

Family life

© Instagram Sheikha Mahra welcomed her daughter in May 2024

The pair welcomed a daughter named Mahra after her mother in May 2024.

Sheikha Mahra had proven her modern approach to the royal family by announcing her pregnancy on social media first. "Just the three of us," she captioned a photo of her baby scan.

© Instagram The doting mother hinted at relationship problems when she wrote: "Just the two of us" next to her photo with her daughter

However, she recently hinted at relationship problems after sharing a photo of herself cuddling her daughter and writing: "Just the two of us."

