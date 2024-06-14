Grooms' nerve-wracking society wedding entrances: Hugh Grosvenor, Prince Harry and Jack Brooksbank

The Duke of Westminster, the richest man under 40 in the UK, and his partner Olivia Henson's lavish wedding on 7 June caught the attention of the country, from the royal guest list to the bride's lace wedding dress.
But one thing that hasn't garnered much attention is the groom's laid-back entrance. It has left us reminiscing about other grooms' nerve-wracking first photos at their society weddings, from King Charles' carriage ride to Prince Harry's long walk and Mike Tindall's private car.
Hugh Grosvenor
While his bride chose a vintage Bentley as her means of transport, Hugh Grosvenor kept his arrival more low-key, stepping out of a green Land Rover alongside his three best men at Chester Cathedral. The billionaire, who is worth £10.2 billion, smiled and waved at crowds before heading inside the cathedral.
Prince Harry
The Duke of Sussex had already travelled from Coworth Park in Ascot to Windsor for his wedding before he set off on foot to St George's Chapel with Prince William.
The groom gave fans plenty of opportunities to take a photo of him and his best man as he made his way to his ceremony in May 2018.
"He tried to convey confidence, but his nerves took control. When he was waiting at the altar with William, you could see his face flushing, as his cheeks went red. But when Meghan arrived, he was more relaxed and could be more at ease with himself," he said.
Prince William
Prince William travelled to his wedding at Westminster Abbey in April 2011 alongside his brother Prince Harry, who was assumed to be a best man. Despite William waving and smiling from the window of his Bentley, Harry later admitted that the Prince of Wales had suffered from pre-wedding jitters which left him "smelling like alcohol", which he assumed was the "aftermath of the rum from the night before".
He explained in Spare: "I was stunned when I went to pick him up in the morning and saw his haggard face and red eyes; It seemed that he had not slept at all."
Jack Brooksbank
Jack Brooksbank was grinning from ear to ear after climbing out of the car to a roar of applause and loving screams from fans who gathered to be involved in his wedding with Princess Eugenie in October 2018. He was later spotted on camera getting emotional as he watched his bride make her way to the altar inside St. George's Chapel.
King Charles
Perched in an open-top carriage, King Charles was easily visible among the thousands of fans who congregated in London for his wedding with his first wife Princess Diana. The late Queen Elizabeth's son looked pensive next to his brother Prince Andrew, who sported a wide smile.
King Charles
Years later, the then Prince of Wales chose a more low-key arrival for his civil ceremony with Queen Camilla. The couple broke with tradition, turning up at Windsor Guildhall in the same car in April 2005.
Prince Edward
Prince Edward made the short journey from Windsor Castle to St George's Chapel for his ceremony with Sophie Rhys-Jones in June 1999. He was papped walking through the crowds of adoring royal fans flanked by his brothers Prince Charles and Prince Andrew, while two police bodyguards were pictured in the background, ensuring the groom arrived safely.
Mike Tindall
Mike Tindall was in great spirits on his wedding day, smiling and waving to fans the moment he stepped out of his black wedding car. He was later joined by his bride Zara Philips for the ceremony at Canongate Kirk in Scotland in July 2011.
Prince Abdul Mateen
Throughout his ten-day wedding with Anisha Rosnah, Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei made several head-turning appearances. Perhaps most important was the groom's – one of Asia's most eligible bachelors – arrival at the royal throne hall at Istana Nurul Iman for his wedding ceremony on 14 January 2024.