Grooms' nerve-wracking society wedding entrances: Hugh Grosvenor, Prince Harry and Jack Brooksbank

The Duke of Sussex had already travelled from Coworth Park in Ascot to Windsor for his wedding before he set off on foot to St George's Chapel with Prince William.

The groom gave fans plenty of opportunities to take a photo of him and his best man as he made his way to his ceremony in May 2018.

Despite trying to "convey confidence", body language expert Darren Stanton stated his "nervous smiles" gave away his true feelings.

"He tried to convey confidence, but his nerves took control. When he was waiting at the altar with William, you could see his face flushing, as his cheeks went red. But when Meghan arrived, he was more relaxed and could be more at ease with himself," he said.