Inside Kym Marsh's 'stressful' third marriage amid rumoured split

After divorcing Jack Ryder and Jamie Lomas, Kym Marsh married her third husband Army Major Scott Ratcliff in 2021, but less than two years later there have been rumours that the pair have called time on their relationship.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, 46, and the ex-soldier, 34, have reportedly been spending a lot of time apart amid their conflicting work schedules – something that Kym has described as "stressful" and "worrying."

From their emotional wedding day to their rumoured split, see everything you need to know about Kym's marriage…

When did Kym Marsh get married?

The Morning Live star tied the knot at the Royal Memorial Chapel in Sandhurst on 16 October 2021 in front of their closest friends and family, including Kym’s children David, Emilie, and Polly, Scott’s daughter Renee, and Kym’s grandson, Teddy.

One very important guest was Kym's father Dave, who was sadly diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer, causing the couple to push forward their wedding date.

The beautiful bride was pictured in a strapless Carolina Herrera wedding dress with a layered trim and an A-line skirt, while her long brunette tresses were styled into a glamorous curled updo with strands loose around her face.

Finishing off her bridal look was her delicate accessories, which included an understated necklace and stud earrings.

Her husband also looked dapper in his red military uniform as the couple gazed lovingly at one another following the ceremony.

What has Kym Marsh said about her relationship with Scott Ratcliffe?

© Instagram Kym shared a sweet tribute to her husband on Valentine's Day

Coronation Street star Kym shared a loving tribute to Scott on the couple's first wedding anniversary, captioning a sunset photo: "1 year ago today I was lucky enough to marry my best friend. This man is everything to me. I honestly don’t know what I would do without him. He is my everything, my rock, my friend, my soulmate. Scott, I am so very lucky to be your wife and I thank my lucky stars everyday that you came into my life.

"Of course I have to also give huge thanks to @antonycotton for playing cilla black and introducing us! Don’t know how I will ever repay you this one darling hahah! So all that’s left to say is Happy Anniversary my wonderful, amazing, sexy af husband! I love you with all of my heart! Always and forever."

Gushing tributes aside, the actress had previously admitted that the couple have been forced to spend long periods apart – even immediately after their wedding – and they have encountered communication problems.

© Getty Kym Marsh is still wearing her engagement and wedding rings

"There is always anxiety, it is always stressful when he goes away," she told The Sun. "And it can be extra worrying when you aren't able to communicate for periods of time.

"If he's on base he can get in touch, but there are times when he is out on exercises and I don't hear from him for three weeks because there is just no signal.

"In some areas there is just nothing, he went to Kenya and for two months we barely spoke a word," Kym continued.

Has Kym Marsh split from her third husband Scott Ratcliffe?

As well as Scott's work commitments, Kym joined Strictly in 2022 which saw her spend long hours practising in the dance studio. These were reportedly factors that caused problems in the couple's marriage.

WATCH: Kym Marsh breaks down in tears following Strictly Come Dancing mistake

However, both Kym and Scott are yet to address rumours of their split publicly. Kym shared a loving tribute to Scott on Valentine's Day and has continued to sport her wedding and engagement rings.

Why did Kym Marsh split from her ex-husbands?

© Getty Jack Ryder and Kym Marsh split because they were "very different"

Kym was married to her first husband EastEnders star Jack Ryder from 2002 until 2009, and she later said they split because they were "very different."

Speaking about their separation in March 2008, she said on Piers Morgan's Life Stories: "Jack wasn't really a party-goer. He didn't drink. I am a party girl. I like going out, I like having a drink occasionally, I like socialising. And hey, there's nothing wrong with that."

Kym began dating Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas in 2008, and they welcomed daughter Polly in 2011, following the tragic loss of their baby son Archie who was born prematurely.

© Getty Kim Marsh and Jamie Lomas were married from 2012-2013

They tied the knot in September 2012, but they split briefly after it was reported that Jamie had an affair. Despite reconciling, Kym filed for a divorce in 2013 on the grounds of Jamie’s 'unreasonable behaviour’.

It was also reported that Kym had been in a relationship with her former Corrie co-star Oliver Mellor, which she denied at the time. In an interview with The Mirror, Oliver said: "I don't know if our relationship was the cause of Kym's divorce or just the catalyst - they had problems in their relationship already."

