Kym Marsh shares wedding photo with 'soulmate' Scott following moving family milestone The Strictly star ensured her beloved father was at her wedding

Kym Marsh took a break from her Strictly Come Dancing training to post a gushing tribute to her husband of one year, Army Major Scott Ratcliff.

MORE: Why did Strictly's Kym Marsh and ex-husband Jamie Lomas split?

In honour of their wedding anniversary, the Coronation Street actress shared a throwback photo of the newlyweds at sunset, describing her husband as her "rock" and her "soulmate." Beautiful bride Kym wore a chic strapless Carolina Herrera wedding dress with her hair styled into a glamorous curled updo as she gazed lovingly at her husband, who looked dapper in his red uniform.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kym Marsh shares emotional video of father for poignant reason

"1 year ago today I was lucky enough to marry my best friend. This man is everything to me. I honestly don’t know what I would do without him. He is my everything, my rock, my friend, my soulmate. Scott, I am so very lucky to be your wife and I thank my lucky stars everyday that you came into my life.

READ: Strictly's Tess Daly poses with adorable bridesmaid at surprise French wedding

RELATED: Strictly's Tony Adams gives update on addict ex-wife following prison sentence

"Of course I have to also give huge thanks to @antonycotton for playing cilla black and introducing us! Don’t know how I will ever repay you this one darling hahah! So all that’s left to say is Happy Anniversary my wonderful, amazing, sexy af husband! I love you with all of my heart! Always and forever," she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Kym shared a romantic wedding photo on her first anniversary with Scott

Kym's followers left plenty of sweet messages of congratulations in the comments, including: "Happy 1st anniversary and well done so far in Strictly I bet your hubby is so proud," and: "Wow 1 year has flown by already. Happy anniversary guys."

A third similarly remarked: "Happy 1st wedding anniversary Kym and Scott. [You're] doing brilliantly on SCD."

Kym was previously married to Jamie Lomas

The Morning Live star – who was previously married to Jamie Lomas – tied the knot at the Royal Memorial Chapel in Sandhurst on 16 October 2021 in front of Kym’s children David, Emilie, and Polly, Scott’s daughter Renee, and Kym’s grandson, Teddy.

One very important guest was Kym's father Dave, who was sadly diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer, causing the couple to push forward their wedding date.

The Coronation Street actress' father Dave has just begun cancer treatment

Just days before her first anniversary, the 46-year-old shared a very emotional video of her father ringing the bell at the start of his treatment.

Kym described him as a "wonderful Daddy" and shared an inspirational message that read: "He started a new treatment and although he will never get to ring the end of treatment bell to mark the end of his journey with cancer, he got to ring it to mark the beginning of a new journey of hope and to give him a chance to say… I’m fighting back.

"It was a truly emotional moment and he wanted me to share this video with you all to encourage anyone living with cancer, or the families and friends around them, to stand up and fight, never lose hope and make those little moments mean the most. This day meant the world to dad, and it will be a day we never forget. Love you @daveyboy113 my hero."

MORE: Exclusive: Inside JLS star Oritsé Williams and Kazz Kumar's magical wedding in Jamaica

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.