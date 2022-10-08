Why did Strictly's Kym Marsh and ex-husband Jamie Lomas split?

Strictly star Kym Marsh is wowing fans by starring in the hit dancing show - and is being cheered on by her family, including her loving husband, Scott Ratcliff. The pair tied the knot back in 2021, but many will remember that Kym was previously wed to actor Jamie Lomas until their separation in 2013 - but why did they split?

MORE: Strictly's James Jordan reveals heartfelt reason behind decision to finally quit smoking

The former couple began dating back in July 2008 and devastatingly lost their son, Archie, after he was born 18 weeks early and died shortly after he was born in 2009. They welcomed a daughter, Polly, in 2011 before tying the knot in September 2012. It was reported that Jamie had an affair which caused the pair to split briefly before reconciling - however, Kym filed for a divorce in 2013 reportedly on the grounds of Jamie’s 'unreasonable behaviour’.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kym Marsh breaks down in tears on Morning Live

It was also reported that Kym had been in a relationship with her former Corrie co-star Oliver Mellor - which she denied at the time. In an interview with The Mirror, Oliver said: "I don't know if our relationship was the cause of Kym's divorce or just the catalyst - they had problems in their relationship already.

"But what happened between us wasn't just a careless fling. It was real. Sadly, at the time, I thought Kym would never leave Jamie so I decided it was time to get out. It couldn't go on the way it was. But at the end of the affair, the stress and the roller coaster of emotions was too much and made me unhappy."

Jamie and Kym’s divorce was finalised in January 2014, and Kym tweeted minutes after the ruling: "I have literally had THE best morning. Looking forward to mummy and Polly shopping now! Need a new top."

Their divorce was finalised in 2014

The pair appear to now be on amicable terms following the split, as she shared her support for Jamie after he went to I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. She tweeted: "Yayy get in Jennie and Jamie!! Polly is ecstatic! Now I have removed her fingernails from my arm all is well!!!!"

SEE: Ellie Simmonds thanks Strictly fans following emotional Waltz with Nikita Kuzmin

READ: Ola & James Jordan's Strictly verdict: 'There's no way Tony Adams is going home tonight'

Kym wed Scott in October 2021, surrounded by friends and family, including Carol Vorderman who tweeted: "Soooo my big bud @alexinaholt and I went to our Kym's @msm4rsh wedding yesterday at Sandhurst. It was BEAUTIFUL. Major Scott and the new Mrs Ratcliff were entrancing and so in love. A properly gorgeous life-enhancing day." Meanwhile, Jamie is now dating dentist Dr Jess Bell.

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.