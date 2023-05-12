Eamonn Holmes reveals truth about fights with wife Ruth Langsford

The GB News star shared a funny Instagram photo about his marriage to the Loose Women star

Ever the prankster, Eamonn Holmes had his Instagram followers in stitches on Friday when he poked fun at his marriage with his wife Ruth Langsford.

The GB News star, who has been married to Loose Women presenter Ruth since 2010, shared a photograph of himself peering out from the pages of Best magazine, looking shocked. The coverline read "fights with Ruth", which he referenced in his tongue-in-cheek caption. "Fights with Ruth? Moi? Who would dare and live to tell the tale? Read all about it," he wrote.

In the magazine, Eamonn, 63, opens up about his ongoing health problems, revealing the situation – which has even seen him wheelchair-bound – has become difficult.

Admitting Ruth has been his total rock, Eamonn said he couldn't "thank her enough" for her support, but joked that things at home were rather tense at times.

He told Best: "I couldn't have got through without her, but we are all human and people's tempers fray. Constantly having to say, 'Please can you', 'Please can I have'... It takes away your dignity and pride.

© Instagram Eamonn joked about his fights with wife Ruth

"Ruth makes me thank her for everything. That starts a fight. She is looking for 'please', that starts more fights. It's the loss of independence."

We love his honestly – any long-term couple can definitely relate…

When did Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes get married?

Ruth and Eamonn's romance began after they were introduced by their mutual friend, TV presenter Sally Meen.

© Mark Cuthbert Eamonn said Ruth has been his rock in recent months

They welcomed their son Jack in 2002 before Eamonn popped the question by writing a romantic letter to Ruth while they were at the Cheltenham races with their friends – but Ruth didn't see the message until their car ride home.

They got married at The Elvetham Hotel in Hampshire on 26 June 2010, with the bride opting for a beautiful pearl-coloured silk taffeta wedding dress by Italian designer Angelina Colarusso.

What health problems does Eamonn Holmes have?

Eamonn has suffered many health setbacks over the past few years. The star underwent two big operations in 2022, one to reduce pressure on a trapped sciatica nerve and another to fix a broken shoulder after a horrific fall down the stairs.

The former This Morning presenting duo are always refreshingly honest

The father-of-four previously admitted to fans that the broken shoulder was a "massive setback" in his recovery from surgery and described it as a "hellish few weeks".

Eamonn offered fans a glimpse at his rehab this week, sharing a photograph from his inversion therapy session and fans were quick to offer him their support, as well as encouragement.

© Instagram The GB News has been keeping fans updated with his ongoing health battle

"Just hanging around tonight trying to put my legs right. Stretch Armstrong," he captioned the snap, which showed him strapped to a chair whilst holding on to two cords.

