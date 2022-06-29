Ruth Langsford's unconventional dream wedding dress was nothing like her bridal gown The This Morning star wasn't going to choose a traditional white gown

Many brides-to-be have an idea in their mind about what style of wedding dress they'd like to wear, but find that they choose something completely different when it comes to shopping for their bridal gown – and that applies to Ruth Langsford.

When the Loose Women star was preparing for her big day with Eamonn Holmes, who had been her partner for 13 years at the time, she had settled on the idea of choosing an unconventional gown that was wolds apart from the princess-style frock she actually wore.

Instead of a classic white dress, Ruth wanted something "not too 'weddingy'", which sounded similar to the pale blue and gold embroidered one the Duchess of Cornwall wore for her blessing with Prince Charles on 9 April 2005, but Italian designer Angelina Colarusso changed her mind.

"When I first met Angelina I told her I wanted a soft, dove-grey dress with long sleeves and not too 'weddingy'," Ruth explained to HELLO! magazine.

"As you can see I was seduced by her genius design and it brought out the bride in me. I never thought I’d hear myself say this but I really do feel like a princess in Angelina's dress!"

This Morning presenter Eamonn popped the question via text message during a day at the Cheltenham races, and the couple exchanged vows at The Elvetham hotel in Hampshire on 26 June 2010. Ruth looked every inch the princess in a pearl-coloured silk taffeta design with a figure-flattering silhouette, complete with tiny Swarovski crystal embellishments.

Eamonn later told HELLO! that he was very emotional when he first spotted Ruth in her bridal gown. "I had to bite my lip to stop myself from crying," he said. "I couldn't look Ruth in the eye, because I knew I wouldn't be able to control the tears."

The couple got engaged following the Cheltenham races

Eight years after they tied the knot, Ruth tried her wedding dress on once again during her Channel 5 series, Lose A Stone In Four Weeks For Summer.

"They do say a good test of if you are maintaining your weight is can you get back into your wedding dress? I have to say looking at that, I’m not holding my breath. I will have to hold my breath… no chance."

Struggling to get it on at first, Ruth remarked: "Nowhere near! I can't believe that because I thought I was a little bit overweight on my wedding day! I feel a bit fed up now."

