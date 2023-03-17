Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes look so loved up in unearthed wedding photo The happy couple married in 2010…

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are no strangers to opening up about their marriage, and, having been married for over 12 years - it's safe to say they know what they're talking about.

Whilst the Loose Women star, 63, always marks her wedding anniversary with a fun photo alongside her beau, in 2021, the TV panellist decided to share the most romantic snap from their stunning wedding day back in 2010 - and it is so beautiful.

Ruth and Eamonn look so content

The gorgeous photo saw the then-newly married couple dancing the night away as they were pictured facing away from the camera and watching their wedding band play. Ruth looked simply perfect in her scooped-neck gown which was adorned with tiny Swarovski crystals.

Captioning the photo at the time, she penned: "Still holding on tight to each other after 25 years…11 of them married today! Happy Anniversary my darling @eamonnholmes."

Ruth always marks the special anniversary

Fans couldn't enough of the emotional update and just how incredible the TV host looked for her big day. One follower penned: "A beautiful couple you are…Have a wonderful day." A second added: "What a beautiful dress…Happy Anniversary". A third wrote: "Stunning bride."

The former This Morning stars got married at The Elvetham hotel in Hampshire on 26 June 2010 after a 13-year relationship, and they shared their special day exclusively with HELLO! Magazine.

Eamonn and Ruth are the doting parents to their son Jack

Reflecting on the moment Eamonn first saw his beautiful bride walking down the aisle, he said: "I had to bite my lip to stop myself from crying. I couldn't look Ruth in the eye, because I knew I wouldn't be able to control the tears."

Ruth, who was equally as emotional at the time, said: "As I walked in, I saw all these faces turned towards me, smiling, and then I looked over at Eamonn and I could see in his eyes that he was close to tears."

"That made me emotional and I actually let out a little involuntary sob. I was thrilled when everyone clapped, because it lightened the mood. I kissed Eamonn, but he couldn't speak, he was so moved." How sweet!

