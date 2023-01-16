Ruth Langsford candidly discusses jealousy in Eamonn Holmes marriage

Ruth Langsford and her Loose Women co-stars were discussing the Dancing on Ice curse on Monday when the conversation turned to jealousy, and Ruth was quick to open up about how it impacts her 12-year marriage.

The TV star has been married to Eamonn Holmes since 2010, but she admitted she still doesn't like it when he gets female attention. After stating she's not surprised Love Island's Davide is not jealous of his partner and DOI star Ekin-Su competing on the show, she added: "I, on the other hand, would not be able to hide my jealousy. You know me, Janet, I'm like the colour of her jumper," she said, pointing to Janet Street-Porter's lime green knit.

The Loose Women joked Eamonn is "a woman magnet," which doesn't always sit well with Ruth. However, she confessed she has a few hilarious tactics to ensure other women know that her husband is not available romantically.

"He's got a lot of really good female friends and that's not a problem to me. But if I was somewhere and I thought, 'She's been coming onto my husband a bit, she's been talking to him a bit too long,' I come over and go, 'Hi, I don't think we've met, I'm Eamonn's wife,'" she said with a fake grin, adding: "With that face."

The TV stars got married in 2010

Ruth continued: "Jealousy is a funny thing isn't it, because a little bit of jealousy can make someone feel a bit special, like, 'Oh, she still really obviously cares about me.' Too much and it can be overbearing," but Frankie Bridge admitted she isn't a jealous person.

"I don't really see the point in it, especially in a relationship. People are going to do whatever they're going to do, what's the point in winding yourself up about it?" she explained.

The couple are parents to son Jack

After Ruth asked if her husband Wayne Bridge ever thinks she doesn't care enough, Frankie joked: "Well no, I just think that's a bit of a compliment if someone else fancies your man. You can give it a go girl but you're not getting anywhere!"

Ruth and Eamonn's love story began after they were introduced by their mutual friend, TV presenter Sally Meen. They welcomed their son Jack in 2002 before Eamonn popped the question by writing a romantic letter to Ruth while they were at the Cheltenham races with their friends – but Ruth didn't see the message until their car ride home.

They got married at The Elvetham hotel in Hampshire on 26 June 2010, with the bride opting for a beautiful pearl-coloured silk taffeta wedding dress by Italian designer Angelina Colarusso.

