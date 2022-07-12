Ruth Langsford reveals Eamonn Holmes marriage is just like these royals The TV star spoke about their "companionable silence"

Throughout their 25-year relationship, including 12 years of marriage, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been praised for their candid comments about one another.

While they continue to remain loved-up, the TV stars are not afraid to speak openly about the realities of marriage, which Ruth recently revealed includes "petty spats" as well as "companionable silence" – much like one royal couple. When asked recently to divulge the secret to their happy marriage, Ruth told HELLO!: "I think always respect, mutual respect. And we laugh a lot.

"I think love and lust and everything's wonderful at the start of a relationship. But really…you’ve got to have that connection as friends where you feel comfortable with each other."

She went on to compare their relationship to the companionship of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, who tied the knot in a civil ceremony in 2005.

"I read recently that Camilla said that she and Prince Charles often sit in companionable silence in the same room just reading their books.

The couple got married in 2010

"Eamonn and I talk a lot and I love his company. But also on a Sunday morning, we can just be sitting reading the papers not talking to each other but not feeling awkward," explained Ruth, who will be showing off her QVC Autumn/Winter fashion collection at the fashion, beauty and lifestyle event, Feeling Fabulous with Ruth Langsford.

She added that it helps that they "aren't attached at the hip", with Ruth working on Loose Women and This Morning alongside Rylan Clark, while Eamonn started his presenting role with GB News earlier this year.

"We're very compatible on the big stuff. Our petty spats and disagreements [are] over really stupid stuff like [who] didn't put the butter away or someone's left their shoes on the stairs," the 62-year-old added.

The TV star opened up about her relationship in an interview with HELLO!

Ruth and Eamonn were introduced by their mutual friend, TV presenter Sally Meen. They welcomed their son Jack in 2002 before getting married at The Elvetham hotel in Hampshire on 26 June 2010.

Following their wedding, which they shared exclusively with HELLO!, the couple gushed about their feelings for one another. Ruth declared: "Eamonn and I are lucky that, as well as loving and caring for one another, we’re still very much in love. Our relationship is very passionate.

Ruth will be showing off her QVC AW fashion collection at Feeling Fabulous with Ruth Langsford

"We’re like Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor – although we bicker and argue, ultimately our love for each other and the bond we share is so strong. He's the rock in my life – my safe place. He’s my protector, my big Alpha Male. He’s all man and I find that so attractive."

"Ruth was the missing jigsaw piece in my life," Eamonn added. "I was meant to be married - I never saw any joy in the bachelor lifestyle and when I met Ruth, not only did I fall deeply in love with her, but she had so many attributes that I admire. She's a wonderful mummy to Jack, a fantastic partner both personally and professionally, and now, I'm proud to say, she's my beautiful wife."

Feeling Fabulous with Ruth Langsford will take place on 23-24 July at Old Billingsgate London.

