Victoria Beckham dances in chain-detail wedding guest dress at family nuptials

Victoria Beckham was pictured on the dancefloor at a low-key family wedding in a throwback picture shared on Instagram. To mark her father Anthony's birthday, the fashion designer shared a series of snaps of him over the years – including behind-the-scenes pictures from David Beckham's father Ted's wedding with Hilary in December 2021.

VB wore an elegant forest green maxi dress with a sultry chain-print detail. It featured long sleeves, a figure-skimming silhouette and a cold-shoulder detail which was visible as she smiled back at the camera while dancing with her dad. He wore a white shirt, a dapper suit and a pale blue tie as he celebrated inside the wood-panelled room with vintage red and cream carpets.

© Instagram VB was spotted dancing with her father in a green wedding guest dress

"Happy birthday to the best dad in the world. We all love you so much! Kisses xx," Victoria captioned the post, which also included a snap from her son Brooklyn's wedding in April 2021.

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding: Everything you need to know

Fans rushed to the comments section to write: "Awww you took after him," and: "Daddy’s girl."

FIND OUT: Loose Women hosts' heartbreaking splits: Jane Moore, Coleen Nolan and more

DISCOVER: Special meaning behind Zara Tindall's £280k wedding tiara from Queen Elizabeth

© Instagram The Beckhams' 2021 Christmas photo was taken at Ted's wedding

Victoria shared a better look at her wedding guest dress at the time, posting a family photo at Christmas with her husband David Beckham and their four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. While all of the men wore similar black suits with different ties, including best man David, Harper stood out in her cute bridesmaid dress.

The now-11-year-old wore a blue velvet dress with an A-line skirt and a white cardigan with her hair in curls. Meanwhile, the bride looked beautiful in a white tweed jacket with sparkly buttons and long sleeves which was visible as she posed next to her new husband Ted and son-in-law David.

Ted and Hilary married in a small ceremony in Middle Temple, London, before heading out of the country for their honeymoon. Ted and David's mum, Sandra, divorced back in 2002 after 32 years of marriage and he announced his engagement to Hilary in March 2020.

While David now has a close relationship with his father, he revealed the pair had a more turbulent relationship when he was younger. Opening up about his parents in his autobiography Beckham: My World, he wrote: "He loves my mum but he's never been affectionate to her in front of my two sisters and me. He's quite hard-faced and can be sarcastic.

"He also gets fired up easily... The quality I like least in myself is my short temper. I think I get it from my dad."

See more father-daughter photos of VB with Tony...

© Instagram The fashion designer celebrated her dad's birthday with throwback photos

© Instagram The former Spice Girls star looked exactly the same in a childhood snap

© Instagram Tony was pictured hugging his baby daughter

© Insstagram Victoria Beckham was pictured with her parents at Brooklyn's wedding in 2022

READ NOW: Why Meghan Markle ditched engagement ring for outing with mother Doria

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.