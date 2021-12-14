David Beckham shares behind-the-scenes photos from his dad's wedding The star's father got married again over the weekend

David Beckham and his dad, Ted, have a very close relationship, evidenced by the fact that David was the best man at his wedding to new wife Hilary on Sunday.

And on Tuesday, the football legend took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the magical day. In one photo, the loving son can be seen fixing his dad's tie before the ceremony, while the second one features him posing with his dad and new stepmother, who looked so regal in a gorgeous white dress.

The star also had some loving words for his father, as he wrote: "Beautiful day celebrating my dad and Hillary's wedding. Amazing to be together with all the family. [sic]

"So proud to be there for my dad like he's always been there for me. Love you dad."

Ted and Hilary married in a small ceremony in Middle Temple, London, before heading out of the country for their honeymoon.

Ted and David's mum, Sandra, divorced back in 2002 after 32 years of marriage and he announced his engagement to Hilary in March 2020.

David shared an insight into the wedding

Also in attendance were the retired footballer's sisters and children, with Harper, ten, the youngest of the three bridesmaids, all of whom wore matching blue velvet dresses – perfect for a winter wedding.

Fans loved the photos that David shared, with one complimenting: "That's nice, your son helping you every picture tells a great story," and a second added: "So sweet what a lovely family," and a third said: "This picture made my day."

Many others were left speechless and commented with heart emojis.

David's parents split in 2002

David and wife Victoria both keep their parents out of the spotlight most of the time, but the-dad-of-four shared a rare snap of his father back in the summer, and fans were quick to react.

In honour of Ted's birthday, the star took to Instagram, where he posted a sweet picture of the pair as they stood inside a football ground, David wearing a casual white T-shirt and his father in a white shirt.

They each had their hands placed behind their backs as they gazed up to the stands. David wrote a heartfelt message alongside the photograph, which read: "Happy Birthday Dad [heart emoji].

"Hope you have the most amazing day we love you so much @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

