Olivia Wilde just wore a backless bridal dress to a friend's wedding and looked amazing

Olivia Wilde not only chose to wear a white gown to Jordan C. Brown and Colton Underwood's wedding, but she went one step further and rocked a wedding dress.

While most wedding guests avoid white clothing as it is the traditional colour the bride wears, the Don't Worry Darling director and actress, 39, clearly was not afraid of upsetting the grooms since she joked about her outfit choice on her Instagram Stories. "Wore a wedding dress just so I could make a joke about it in my toast," she captioned the countryside snap, which was taken on May 13 at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, California. With her back to the camera, Olivia showed off her satin slip dress, complete with spaghetti straps and a backless design. She wore her blonde hair in effortless beach waves and held a white umbrella to shelter from the sun, like the other wedding guests seated in the background.

She was then pictured hugging the pair at their wedding breakfast while guests sipped red wine, writing: "The grooms approved."

Colton opted for a deep green suit while his husband looked dapper in blue – both custom Tom Ford creations. They later changed into gold jackets and open shirts to celebrate at their evening reception, where they were carried on chairs around the dancefloor.

The Bachelor star revealed that they actually wanted a rebellious wedding, telling PEOPLE: "We wanted to break some of the traditional norms of what a ceremony and a wedding look like." Mission accomplished for Olivia!

The star was previously engaged to Jason Sudeikis for seven years after he popped the question in 2013. She had revealed her plans to walk down the aisle in a Monique Lhuillier gown that she described as "modern, elegant and playful."

"I think women should want a dress that inspires them, especially for an important day like a wedding," she said. "I'm looking for a design and materials that represents the best version of myself. Anything that is modern, elegant and playful."

She also said told InStyle of her bridesmaid dresses: "They’ll have a real creation tailored for each of them." Fans never got to see the gowns in question, as Olivia and Jason called off their engagement in 2020 after welcoming their son Otis in 2014 and daughter Daisy in 2016.

Both remained silent about their split for around a year before Jason told GQ in July 2021: "I'll have a better understanding of why in a year, and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.

"That's an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about," he said. "You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it."

