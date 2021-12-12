Harper Beckham dons blue velvet dress to act as bridesmaid at grandfather's wedding David and Victoria Beckham had a reason to celebrate!

David Beckham and his family marked a very special occasion at the weekend, as it was confirmed on Sunday that the star's father, Ted Beckham, 73, had tied the knot with his new wife Hilary, 62.

The couple's wedding consisted of a small ceremony in London, where David acted as best man and posed for a photo alongside his dad and new stepmother and stepsister.

The retired footballer's sisters and children were also in attendance, with Harper, ten, the youngest of the three bridesmaids, all of whom wore matching blue velvet dresses – perfect for a winter wedding.

After the ceremony on Saturday, the happy couple left for their honeymoon abroad.

Ted and David's mum, Sandra, divorced back in 2002 after 32 years of marriage and he announced his engagement to Hilary in March 2020.

David and Victoria both keep their parents out of the spotlight most of the time, but David shared a rare snap of his father back in the summer, and fans were quick to react.

David acted as best man for his dad's wedding

In honour of Ted's birthday, the star took to Instagram, where he posted a sweet picture of the pair as they stood inside a football ground, David wearing a casual white T-shirt and his father in a white shirt.

They each had their hands placed behind their backs as they gazed up to the stands. Father-of-four David wrote a heartfelt message alongside the photograph, which read: "Happy Birthday Dad [heart emoji].

"Hope you have the most amazing day we love you so much @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

David's parents divorced back in 2002

The family man was flooded with supportive comments from fans, who shared their love for the sweet snapshot.

One wrote: "I am proud that I met your dad. He is an absolute legend," while another quipped to David's father: "Thank you for creating a legend."

Fellow footballer Robbie Keane also added his best wishes, simply writing: "Happy birthday Ted".

