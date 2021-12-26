Victoria Beckham shares never-before-seen wedding photo with husband David

Victoria Beckham celebrated Christmas by posting a never-before-seen wedding photo with her husband David and their four children. The fashion designer took to Instagram to post the photo from her father-in-law Ted's wedding earlier this month, telling fans: "Christmas kisses from the Beckhams!"

The gorgeous image showed Victoria, David and their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper posing together in front of a Christmas tree at the lavish wedding venue. While the former Spice Girls star stunned in a floor-length green gown, her husband and sons co-ordinated in black suits, and Harper looked pretty in a navy bridesmaids dress and white cardigan.

Ted married his partner Hilary on 12 December in a small ceremony at Middle Temple, London, and his family played special roles in his big day. While his granddaughter Harper was a bridesmaid, son David acted as best man, a role he said he was so "proud" of.

Sharing a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the wedding in December, David previously said: "Beautiful day celebrating my dad and Hillary's wedding. Amazing to be together with all the family.

Victoria Beckham shared a family photo from her father-in-law Ted's wedding

"So proud to be there for my dad like he's always been there for me. Love you dad."

The wedding was the last time the whole Beckham family were together, as Brooklyn has since returned to his new home in Los Angeles, where he celebrated Christmas with his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

David Beckham was best man at his dad's wedding

The budding chef shared a series of photos on Instagram showing the pair wearing matching pyjamas, telling fans: "Best Christmas with my forever girl." Meanwhile, the rest of the family marked the day at their country estate in the Cotswolds, with Cruz sharing videos from the celebrations on Instagram Stories, writing: "Christmas dinner and dodgy jokes from @romeobeckham."

